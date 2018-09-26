- English
- Español
Caregivers’ conference held at Isabella
Story and photos by Desiree Johnson
Say it en español.
The Latino Caregiver Conference was held Wed., Sept. 19th at the Isabella Institute for Older Adults. Organized by Isabella, the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) and Presbyterian Senior Services (PSS), the conference was conducted largely in Spanish.
“The goal of today’s conference was to do something specifically in Spanish for the caregivers who are in the every day-to-day trenches of taking care of a loved one,” explained Marilyn Pacheco, Isabella’s Assistant Director of Marketing and Community Relations.
“[Latino caretakers] are [taking on] a very important role,” added Licet Valois, AA Care and Support Program Manager. “Today’s efforts commemorate not only the Latino caretaker, but also Hispanic Heritage Month.”
Dozens of caretakers, many accompanied by those they tend to, milled about presentation tables and heard from scheduled speakers as they gathered information on self-care, nutrition and wellness.
Teresita Camacho cares for her husband, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago.
“It’s from when he wakes up until he lays down,” said Camacho of her daily schedule. “I am very stressed because he looks fine, but he doesn’t act fine. I have to be aware that he does not take anything he shouldn’t, that he doesn’t walk with a candle. I have to bathe him because he doesn’t know how to anymore.”
Daniela Pimentel is the Outreach Coordinator for ThriveNYC, the city’s mental health initiative.
Pimentel said it was important to help caregivers feel they can freely express their own concerns.
“There is this stigma that comes with mental health,” said Pimentel. “We have to break that.”
One in every ten people is a caregiver, according to Katherine Martínez, President and CEO of Neighborhood Self Help by Older Persons Project, Inc. (SHOPP), a non-profit agency serving older Bronx residents. She served as the conference’s keynote speaker.
It is a commitment that merges personal and professional significance, as she cares for her father who has Parkinson’s-related dementia. The experience has sparked difficult but necessary conversations with her father – and with all the family.
“It’s the whole independence issue, but it’s also the machismo, the cultural aspect of it, where he thinks his dignity is being lost and not respected,” said Martínez. “I teach my siblings how to speak to him. How to tell him he can’t drive. Threatening him with nursing homes doesn’t work.”
“My focus was to show the crowd that they [should] do self-care,” she said. “It’s important that they connect to community resources and not feel like they get ignored. No matter what, the help you give should not only help your loved one, but should also be helping you.”PSS’s Senior Director of External Relations Michelle Arnot said she was glad at the level of participation from attendees, who peppered the speakers with questions.
“I think we really touched a nerve,” said Arnot.
Camacho, who had filled her bag with various brochures, said the event had been instructive.
“I have not had help before,” she said. “But now I will.”
For more information, please visit isabella.org.
Se celebra conferencia de cuidadores latinos
Historia y fotos por Desiree Johnson
Díganlo en español.
La Conferencia de Cuidadores Latinos se celebró el miércoles 19 de septiembre en el Instituto Isabella para Adultos Mayores. Organizada por Isabella, la Asociación de Alzheimer (AA) y Servicios Presbyterian para Adultos Mayores (PSS, por sus siglas en inglés), la conferencia se llevó a cabo principalmente en español.
“El objetivo de la conferencia de hoy era hacer algo específicamente en español para los cuidadores que están en las trincheras cotidianas de cuidar a un ser querido”, explicó Marilyn Pacheco, directora adjunta de Mercadeo y Relaciones Comunitarias de Isabella.
“[Los cuidadores latinos] están [asumiendo] un papel muy importante”, agregó Licet Valois, gerente del Programa de Atención y Apoyo de AA. “Los esfuerzos de hoy no solo conmemoran al cuidador latino, sino también al Mes de la Herencia Hispana”.
Docenas de cuidadores, muchos de ellos acompañados por aquellos a quienes atienden, dieron una vuelta por las mesas de presentación y escucharon a los oradores programados mientras recolectaban información sobre el cuidado personal, la nutrición y el bienestar.
Teresita Camacho se preocupa por su esposo, quien fue diagnosticado con Alzheimer hace cinco años.
“Es desde que se despierta hasta que se acuesta”, dijo Camacho sobre su horario diario. “Estoy muy estresada porque se ve bien, pero no actúa bien. Tengo que estar pendiente de que no tome nada que no deba, de que no camine con una vela. Tengo que bañarlo porque ya no sabe cómo hacerlo”.
Daniela Pimentel es la coordinadora de Compromiso con la Comunidad de ThriveNYC, la iniciativa de salud mental de la ciudad.
Pimentel dijo que es importante ayudar a los cuidadores a sentir que pueden expresar libremente sus propias preocupaciones.
“Existe este estigma que viene con la salud mental”, dijo Pimentel. “Tenemos que romper eso”.
Según Katherine Martínez, presidenta y directora general de Neighborhood Self Help del Proyecto Personas Mayores, Inc. (SHOPP, por sus siglas en inglés), una agencia sin fines de lucro que atiende a los residentes mayores del Bronx, una de cada diez personas es cuidador. Ella fue la oradora principal de la conferencia.
Es un compromiso que combina la importancia personal y profesional, ya que se preocupa por su padre quien tiene demencia relacionada con Parkinson. La experiencia ha desatado conversaciones difíciles pero necesarias con su padre y con toda la familia.
“Es todo el tema de la independencia, pero también es el machismo, su aspecto cultural, donde él piensa que su dignidad se está perdiendo y no es respetada”, dijo Martínez. “Enseño a mis hermanos a hablar con él. Cómo decirle que no puede conducir. Amenazarlo con hogares para ancianos no funciona”.
“Mi objetivo era mostrar a la multitud que [deberían] cuidar de sí mismos”, dijo. “Es importante que se conecten a los recursos de la comunidad y no se sientan ignorados. No importa qué, el apoyo que brinde no solo debería ayudar a su ser querido, sino que también debería ayudarle a usted”.La directora senior de Relaciones Públicas de PSS, Michelle Arnot, dijo estar contenta con el nivel de participación de los asistentes, quienes ametrallaron a los oradores con preguntas.
“Creo que realmente tocamos un nervio”, dijo Arnot.
Camacho, quien llenó su bolsa con varios folletos, dijo que el evento había sido instructivo.
“No he tenido ayuda antes”, dijo. “Pero ahora la tendré”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite isabella.org.