Caregivers’ conference held at Isabella

Story and photos by Desiree Johnson

Say it en español.

The Latino Caregiver Conference was held Wed., Sept. 19th at the Isabella Institute for Older Adults. Organized by Isabella, the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) and Presbyterian Senior Services (PSS), the conference was conducted largely in Spanish.

“The goal of today’s conference was to do something specifically in Spanish for the caregivers who are in the every day-to-day trenches of taking care of a loved one,” explained Marilyn Pacheco, Isabella’s Assistant Director of Marketing and Community Relations.

“[Latino caretakers] are [taking on] a very important role,” added Licet Valois, AA Care and Support Program Manager. “Today’s efforts commemorate not only the Latino caretaker, but also Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Dozens of caretakers, many accompanied by those they tend to, milled about presentation tables and heard from scheduled speakers as they gathered information on self-care, nutrition and wellness.

Teresita Camacho cares for her husband, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago.

“It’s from when he wakes up until he lays down,” said Camacho of her daily schedule. “I am very stressed because he looks fine, but he doesn’t act fine. I have to be aware that he does not take anything he shouldn’t, that he doesn’t walk with a candle. I have to bathe him because he doesn’t know how to anymore.”

Daniela Pimentel is the Outreach Coordinator for ThriveNYC, the city’s mental health initiative.

Pimentel said it was important to help caregivers feel they can freely express their own concerns.

“There is this stigma that comes with mental health,” said Pimentel. “We have to break that.”

One in every ten people is a caregiver, according to Katherine Martínez, President and CEO of Neighborhood Self Help by Older Persons Project, Inc. (SHOPP), a non-profit agency serving older Bronx residents. She served as the conference’s keynote speaker.

It is a commitment that merges personal and professional significance, as she cares for her father who has Parkinson’s-related dementia. The experience has sparked difficult but necessary conversations with her father – and with all the family.

“It’s the whole independence issue, but it’s also the machismo, the cultural aspect of it, where he thinks his dignity is being lost and not respected,” said Martínez. “I teach my siblings how to speak to him. How to tell him he can’t drive. Threatening him with nursing homes doesn’t work.”

“My focus was to show the crowd that they [should] do self-care,” she said. “It’s important that they connect to community resources and not feel like they get ignored. No matter what, the help you give should not only help your loved one, but should also be helping you.”

PSS’s Senior Director of External Relations Michelle Arnot said she was glad at the level of participation from attendees, who peppered the speakers with questions.

“I think we really touched a nerve,” said Arnot.

Camacho, who had filled her bag with various brochures, said the event had been instructive.

“I have not had help before,” she said. “But now I will.”

For more information, please visit isabella.org.