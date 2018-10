Care Contest

Nursing is often described as a calling.

The Future of Nursing Essay Contest invites students to tell Dr. Oz what inspires them to become a nurse. The winner receives $10,000 toward nursing school tuition.

Applicants must provide a photo, a short video and an essay of 400 words or fewer describing the personal reasons for choosing a nursing career and the meaning of the job.

Due to an aging U.S. population, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects the demand for nurses will grow by 15 percent from 2016 to 2026. According to the BLS, registered nurses with a Bachelor of Science degree have the best job prospects.

The contest, sponsored by USANA, the nutritional supplement company, is open to people 18 years of age or older who have been accepted into an accredited U.S. nursing program. Other restrictions apply. The contest ends on November 15, 2018 and winners will be announced in January.

For more information, please visit www.doctoroz.com/future-nursing-essay-contest-official-rules.