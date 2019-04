Caravan of Care

Delegation undertakes mission to Northern Triangle

By Gregg McQueen

They have seen people die.

Young children in the care of Catholic Charities, one of various service providers for the unaccompanied minors and separated children in New York City, have experienced stressful – and often painful – situations.

Luz Tavarez, the Director of Government and Community Relations for Catholic Charities, said that many of the children have mental health issues due to the trauma of their separation and violence they’ve witnessed in their home countries.

“A lot have PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). They’ve experienced trauma,” said Tavarez. “Many of these children have witnessed people die.”

In light of current projections, Catholic Charities will likely provide care for 8,000 unaccompanied children in 2019 – a high water mark.

Tavarez is ready to learn more.

She will take part in a fact-finding team the organization is leading to determine why Central American refugees continue to come to the United States.

“We hope to hear about some of the push factors that are bringing the children and their families here,” she explained.

The delegation will also include Catholic Charities Executive Director Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, and Stuart Applebaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), among others.

Leaving on Mon., April 22, the day after Easter, the team will visit Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. These Central American countries — together dubbed the “Northern Triangle” — serve as the point of origin for the majority of the unaccompanied minors and separated children that end up in the care of in New York City service organizations such as Catholic Charities after crossing the American southern border.

Tavarez said the group will meet with church officials, labor leaders and heads of state during the trip, which will end on April 26.

“We’re out to learn as much as we can about what is going on there,” she said. “I don’t think people think about the root causes of what drives these children here.”

Sullivan said that the number of unaccompanied minors coming into the care of Catholic Charities continues to grow, and added that the mission was intended to further enlighten service providers.

Those caring for refugees in the city, he stressed, don’t have all the answers.

“We know the global issues, but we are going to learn things that are surprising, and hopefully what we learn can impact what we’re doing here and how we can help families to reunite,” he remarked.

DiNapoli traveled to Bangladesh with Monsignor Sullivan a few years ago on a similar fact-finding mission in the wake of the Rana Plaza disaster.

The 2013 collapse of the eight-story commercial building killed over 1,100 Bangladeshi workers in the garment industry.

DiNapoli said it was similarly important to see first-hand what was happening in the Northern Triangle.

“It’s an opportunity for us to see the human face, right there in those countries,” he said.

“We’re going to come back hopefully with more information that will help us to inform our policymakers in New York State and our national leaders as well,” he added.

Applebaum noted that many RWDSU members, including Assistant to the President Jessica García, who is of Honduran heritage, come from the Northern Triangle.

“They are worried every day,” he remarked. “They’re worried about themselves, they’re worried about their families.”

“We need to raise awareness of what it is that is really going on and why people are leaving their homes despite knowing all the risks they’re going to be facing,” said Applebaum, who highlighted that the trip would take place during important religious holidays.

“Passover was the story of a migration of people from their homes leaving in desperation,” he noted. “What happened so long ago should resonate with all of us in terms of what is happening today.”

Members of the delegation announced their mission during a press conference in lower Manhattan on April 11, following a visit with immigrant families and unaccompanied minors being cared for by Catholic Charities.

Also in attendance were Cardinal Timothy Dolan and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

“I’m proud and grateful of being a citizen of this state because I realize the legacy of New York State in welcoming immigrants,” Dolan said.

Officials said that child separations are still happening at the border, despite a mandate in June 2018 by a federal judge that the Trump administration stop the practice.

“The zero tolerance policy was suspended, but the separation of children from parents still happens if ICE says they think the parent is a security threat,” said Mario Russell, Director of Immigrant and Refugee Services for Catholic Charities.

An investigation by the legal nonprofit Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP) screened over 9,000 adults prosecuted for illegal entry at the border between June and December of 2018, and discovered 272 instances of family separation.

According to TCRP, children are often not traveling their parents but are separated from aunts and uncles, siblings, grandparents or cousins.

For separated or unaccompanied children brought to New York City, Catholic Charities provides legal assistance, and healthcare and other social services.

Russell said that kids are connected with toys, games and comfort pets to help ease their stress. The children may be staying with a foster family, but will visit Catholic Charities for services.

“If kids come to a place for a couple of hours a week where they feel safe, these are things that help keep them on track,” he said.

Russell said while the projection of 8,000 children was a new high, it was largely due to the restructuring of facilities and beds by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), the office created within the Department of Health and Human Services.

“It’s not necessarily tied to a greater number of children arriving, but a greater number of placements in New York,” Russell said.

Bitta Mostofi, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, said it was “so critical” to shine a light on the reasons why migrants continue to flee to the U.S.

“This false narrative of people just coming here for no reason or that they’re not children, or that they’re not fleeing extreme violence is just that – it’s false,” she stated. “It’s important that we’re telling the truth about why people are coming.”

“We don’t believe in completely open borders, we believe in secure borders, but we believe in a generous and fair legal immigration system,” said Sullivan.

Tavarez said that Catholic Charities hoped to hold briefings for the City Council as well as state legislators following the fact-finding mission.

“We want to brief anyone that will listen to us,” she said.