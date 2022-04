All-borough celebration

Car-Free Earth Day goes citywide

By Gregg McQueen

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez (center) announced the new Car-Free Day roster.

No car, don’t care.

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) will sponsor its largest-ever Car-Free Earth Day in 2022, expanding the event beyond Manhattan for the first time.

This year’s event will be celebrated on Saturday, April 23.

Launched in 2016 in conjunction with Earth Day, the initiative initially converted select Manhattan streets into public plazas and car-free streets for pedestrians, cyclists, and local businesses.

Word Up Community Bookstore will host activities.

At a press conference in Times Square on March 31, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez announced that this year’s Car-Free Earth Day — the first the city has hosted since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic — would expand programming to all five boroughs.

Car-Free Earth Day, first envisioned by Rodríguez when he served as City Council Transportation Chair, was devised as a campaign to emphasize sustainability and ask New Yorkers to leave their cars at home on Earth Day, while exploring other viable transportation options.

Go for green.

“Earth Day is when we can all commit to protecting our Earth, and one way we can do that is by repurposing our roadways,” said Rodríguez. “Car-Free Earth Day is a growing tradition that allows New York City’s car-free streets to come alive. The last two years — of Open Streets, Open Restaurants, the surge in cycling and so much more — have only made us appreciate even more how much better we must treat Mother Earth, and a day without cars allows us to envision a more sustainable world for more than just one day.”

Car-Free Earth Day 2022 will connect over 100 open streets, 22 plazas, and over 1,000 miles of New York City’s bike network.

Each location will feature a wide range of activities including music, dance, art, bike-related programming, and educational workshops.

In Northern Manhattan, Car-Free Earth Day will be celebrated on St. Nicholas Avenue between 181st Street and 190th Street from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 23.

Look for fitness tips from Van Cortlandt Titans Youth Football.

Programming highlights will include:

Performances by The Jazz Power Initiative and Dance Project of Washington Heights .

and . Sports and fitness activities with Adeusa, The Armory Foundation and Van Cortlandt Titans Youth Football, as well as a kids learn to ride class with Bike New York.

and as well as a kids learn to ride class with Bike New York. Activities and workshops with the Washington Heights BID, Centro Civico Cultural Dominicano, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY), DOT Safety Education, Uptown Stories, and Word Up Community Bookstore.

The Jazz Power Collective will perform.

“I commend Mayor Adams, Commissioner Rodríguez, and the entire DOT team for expanding an already highly successful program,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. “I look forward to enjoying this year’s Car-Free Earth Day utilizing this temporary expansion of public space, with great connections to some of our borough’s and city’s best Open Streets. We should treat every day like it’s Car-Free Earth Day by investing heavily in expansions of bus lanes, bike lanes, public space, and Open Streets, and I look forward to working with the administration to make Manhattan a healthier and greener borough.”

For more information and a full list of the program sites, visit nyc.gov/carfreeday.