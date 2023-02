Cannabis Crackdown

Targeting unlicensed cannabis dispensaries

New York City is taking action to stop the rise in unlicensed cannabis dispensaries.

Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. have announced a partnership with local law enforcement and elected officials to combat the proliferation of illegal, unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in Manhattan.

On February 7, Bragg’s office issued letters to more than 400 known smoke shops in Manhattan, warning them of the potential for eviction proceedings for unlawful cannabis sales.

The action also includes lawsuits filed by the NYPD against four unlicensed establishments selling cannabis in the 9th Precinct.

“For nearly two years, we’ve seen a proliferation of storefronts across Manhattan selling unlicensed, unregulated, and untaxed cannabis products. It’s time for the operation of unlicensed cannabis dispensaries to end,” said Bragg. “Just as we don’t allow endless unlicensed bars and liquor stores to open on every corner, we cannot allow that for cannabis.”

Bragg said unlicensed dispensaries were unsafe because they sold products that are not properly inspected and regulated for dosage, purity, and contaminants.

“And it certainly isn’t fair to competing businesses,” he said.

The lawsuits against the four establishments allege that a police officer observed the sale of cannabis products to underage individuals at those locations. The complaints seek to shut down those businesses for the illegal sale of cannabis products and operating without a license.

“Legalizing cannabis was a major step forward for equity and justice, but we’re not going to take two steps back by letting illegal smoke shops take over this emerging market,” said Adams.

“We’re clear that bad actors undermine the promise we made to New Yorkers that were impacted by marijuana legalization,” he said.

Over the coming weeks, the Manhattan DA’s office will work with its partners to determine where evidence exists of unauthorized cannabis sales and other illegal activity at Manhattan smoke shops, and will notify landlords of their requirement to begin eviction proceedings.

If illegal activity is found and the landlord does not make an application to evict within five days of a written eviction notice, then the DA’s office will bring its own proceedings against the tenant as though it were the landlord.

“Advocates fought hard to put racial equity at the center of New York’s cannabis legalization regime. We want to give New York’s legal cannabis market a fair chance to thrive and give New Yorkers the security of knowing that a safe, orderly system is in place for cannabis dispensaries,” Bragg said.

“The safe sale and distribution of legal cannabis in New York City requires a licensed, regulated, and standardized industry,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. “Smoke shops operating illegally pose a public safety and health risk to our communities and destabilize an emerging business interest. The NYPD will use every resource available to protect New Yorkers and to ensure that the new cannabis regulations in our state are recognized, accepted, and enforced. Thank you to the Mayor’s Office, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, the New York City Sheriff’s office, local elected officials, and everyone else involved in this important effort.”

