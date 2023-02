“Can NYC public schools afford more charter schools?”

By Robert Jackson

Governor Hochul deserves credit for staying true to her word in fulfilling New York’s commitment to public education by fully phasing in the Foundation Aid formula- which results in the complete funding of our schools.

However, her proposal to lift the regional cap on charter schools and reauthorize “zombie charters” is ill-advised. It will undermine the historic investment meant to benefit New York City public school students. This is because the influx of new charters would divert resources away from public schools, where 80 percent of the city’s students are enrolled.

We must protect our public schools.

While every parent has a right to choose the best educational setting and school for their child, a charter school and any education institution accepting taxpayer’s dollars has to be accountable to the public.

The funding mechanism and recruitment model for the majority of charter schools depend on siphoning public tax dollars from the neighborhood public schools. It’s a complicated affair, but basically, once a NYC charter school application is approved, the NYC Department of Education is on the hook for either making room in an already existing public school or paying for rent in an independent space. In addition, students recruited from a public school represent funding that will travel to the charter school at the point of enrollment. While charter schools can afford to display big ads at bus stops or send shiny mailers into families’ mailboxes, public schools cannot. While public schools are governed by a public school board and mandated to be transparent about curriculum, special needs services, disciplinary policies, enrollment numbers, and waiting lists, charter schools are not. While public schools are lawfully required to educate every child, charter schools are not under the same obligation.

A regional cap on charter school authorizations was placed to slow down the effects of charter schools on NYC public schools. While New York State has yet to reach the statewide cap of 460 charters, on October 5th, 2022, the State Education Department (SED) recognized that 287 of the 357 charter schools in the state are located in New York City, which is the geographic limit. The proliferation of charter schools has resulted in a competing and non-transparent school system that has the ability to raise private funding for itself to supplement public dollars meant for public schools.

Despite the cap, over the last two decades, charter schools have increased their presence significantly due to a loophole in Article 56 of the Education Law, allowing grade-level expansion beyond the approved grade levels of the school. This loophole allows for authorized charter schools to expand around the city.

New York City already spends $3 billion annually on charter schools, and costs are expected to grow due to the district’s obligation to pay rent for charter schools and the lack of charter school transition aid. Removing the geographic restrictions for charter authorization in the city could lead to 100 new charter schools – further imposing a financial burden on traditional public schools and diverting resources away from schools that serve the majority of students.

We need a fair and equitable system that supports all schools and gives public school leadership a fair shot at increasing enrollment and other opportunities. Until charters are

held to the same standards as public schools, I cannot in good conscience support the Governor’s proposals. Her decision will leave public schools with fewer resources and less attention, denying students the education New York State is statutorily obligated to provide.

Robert Jackson serves as State Senator of the 31st Senatorial District since 2019 and is Chair of Civil Service and Pensions. For more, please visit www.nysenate.gov/senators/robert-jackson or call 212.544.0173.