Can Do

Local doctors launch anti-litter campaign

By Gregg McQueen

The new anti-litter initiative intends to raise awareness and prevent street garbage.

Health in a basket.

A network of community-based doctors is seeking to improve public health by tidying up the city’s streets.

SOMOS Community Care, a network of more than 2,800 physicians primarily serving immigrant and under-resourced neighborhoods, has unveiled a new anti-litter campaign designed to convince New Yorkers to throw their trash into street wastebaskets and join a crusade against litter.

“It’s so important to clean up, to keep the city healthy,” said SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj (right), here with Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs.

“We want to impress in people’s minds why it’s so important to clean up, to keep the city healthy,” remarked SOMOS Founder and Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj, who said that low-income communities are disproportionately plagued by overflowing trash and rodents, as well as chronic health problems.

There were 17,749 complaints logged to 311 about city trash and waste in the first six months of 2022, representing a 36 percent increase from the year prior.

Reducing garbage will not only stifle a public nuisance, said Tallaj, but could limit the spread of germs that cause sickness.

“I know what litter is doing to our community,” said former NBA player Felipe López.

“Why do we have to live with roaches and rats? We need to change that,” he said. “And that will start with changing people’s minds about the garbage.”

SOMOS doctors have been informing their patients about the importance of reducing litter, he said.

“We’ve been engaging people about it in our practices. Now we’re trying to bring that to the whole city,” Tallaj said.

Gibbs, who represents Harlem, lends a hand.

Known as “Basket In”/”Encuesta La Basura,” the campaign was launched on September 12 at Quisqueya Plaza in Inwood, where a large group of SOMOS leaders and employees wielded trash grabbers to spruce up the area around Dyckman Street.

They were joined by volunteers from Stellar Health, a healthcare technology company that has partnered with SOMOS.

“The environment that you live in really determines your health outcomes. One of the reasons we’re here is to make the community a cleaner, better place,” said Stellar Health Chief Executive Officer Michael Meng. “I think [this campaign] will have a big impact on public health.”

“I’m very worried,” said restaurant owner Susana Osorio, about how garbage impacts quality of life.

To promote the “Basket In/”Encuesta La Basura” campaign, SOMOS is preparing to debut a public service announcement featuring legendary New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera and former NBA player Felipe López, who starred at Rice High School and St. John’s University.

“I’m really proud to partner up. I think it’s a great initiative,” said López, who attended the Inwood event. “As a New Yorker, I know what litter is doing to our community. I want to bring some knowledge, some information that we can do something about it.”

Hall of Fame pitcher Rivera, who was forced to miss the cleanup due to a recent Covid-19 diagnosis, issued a statement: “New York is the most multicultural melting pot in the world and deserves beautiful, world-class sidewalks and streets. I want to inspire New York City youth and their families to care about their block, because it’s our collective home.”

State Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs, who represents Harlem, also stopped by to lend a hand.

“I hope this type of thing is contagious,” he said. “I want to replicate it in my district.”

SOMOS is aiming to sponsor community cleanup days and partner with local schools to advance the campaign.

“We feel it is our responsibility,” said SOMOS Chief Executive Officer Mario J. Paredes.

Tallaj said he has noticed New York City streets becoming dirtier and more rat-infested since the start of the pandemic. Many New Yorkers feel it is not their responsibility to pick up street garbage if they did not drop it, he added.

“Right now, people think they don’t have to pick it up,” he said. “We want to change that. We want everyone to think, ‘Put it in the garbage can.’”

SOMOS Chief Executive Officer Mario J. Paredes said the anti-litter campaign was created in the spirit of “good citizenship.”

“We are immigrants – we adopted this country. It has given us opportunity,” Paredes said. “We feel it is our responsibility. It is totally unacceptable to have garbage everywhere. We must create a consciousness among everyone.”

“It must begin with us, ourselves, that we have a responsibility to clean,” he said.

“We want everyone to think, ‘Put it in the garbage can,’” said Tallaj.

Susana Osorio, who owns six restaurants in Inwood and Washington Heights, said litter in those neighborhoods has become a problem.

“I’m very worried,” said Osorio, who noted that the presence of vermin could cause eateries to fail a health inspection.

She called on the city to place more trash receptacles throughout Northern Manhattan.

“We don’t have enough garbage cans. The business owners, we sometimes buy our own garbage cans,” she said.

Though restaurant owners pitch in to keep Quisqueya Plaza free from litter, other parts of Dyckman Street are not as clean, Osorio said. “The plaza is clean because we clean [it],” she explained. “But what’s going on elsewhere is a lot of garbage on the streets.”

“We’re always telling people to throw out their trash. But you can’t control the entire area,” she said. “The Sanitation Department can only do so much. We have to teach our community.”

For more, please visit somosvaccinations.com.