Camp Fit and Lit

They ran to read.

Over 700 youths took over the George Washington Educational Campus this past week for a unique opportunity to engage in fitness drills – and earn reading points.

Sponsored by the non-profit physical network SOMOS Community Care, the day-long event was held on Fri., July 20th and hosted elementary and middle school students from seven summer camp programs across Manhattan and the Bronx.

The youths learned about healthy living through reading, exercising, and eating well through a book fair in which they could “purchase” their favorite books by completing fitness challenges guided by certified trainers.

“This book fair is a one-stop shop for the next generation to build healthy and productive lifestyle habits,” said SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj. “We want to make sure young people across New York City have access to the resources and support they need to stay active and sharpen their minds all summer.”

Seven different summer camp programs including Compass 132, Compass Rangel, Dyckman Cornerstone, La Plaza Beacon, and Saturday Night Lights in Manhattan, along with Highbridge Cornerstone and Mosaic Beacon in the Bronx, took part.

According to organizers, the fair is part of SOMOS’ broader effort to help educate residents on preventive health. The network is comprised of over 2,500 physicians serving over 650,000 patients in lower income and immigrant communities.

For more information, please visit somoscommunitycare.org.