New ambitious summer school program debuts



By Gregg McQueen

For many students, summer fun will mean the first time back in a classroom.

Though the combination of summer and school has not always been a welcome one, things might be different this year.

After a period of learning marked by pandemic-related interruptions and remote classes, students might be eager to head into school buildings this year for the city’s sprawling new summer school program.

Known as Summer Rising, the free, full-day program will combine academic support with typical summer camp recreational activities.

The program is open to all public school students from kindergarten to high school age and begins on July 6.

“For some students who are attending the Summer Rising program, it might be the first time in a year and a half that they’ve been in a school building,” said Wendy Peña, Deputy Director of Elementary and Middle Schools for Fresh Youth Initiatives (FYI), which is conducting Summer Rising programs for five public schools in Washington Heights and Inwood.

“I think it’ll be extremely important for kids to just be kids again, to learn how to socialize and interact again with other students,” Peña said.

During the pandemic, FYI hosted learning labs at its West 171st Street headquarters to help students catch up academically.

“What we saw with a lot of our middle school students is there was a social awkwardness in being together as a group again,” Peña remarked. “Summer Rising will be essential, just for them to get them acclimated to being in a school building again, to get them ready for the fall when students are expected to be in the classroom full-time.”

A partnership between the Department of Education (DOE) and Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), Summer Rising marks the first time the city has attempted to host a summer school program that combines an educational component with camp-like fun.

“This ends summer school as we knew it,” Mayor Bill de Blasio declared at an April media briefing, where he first announced the program alongside Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter and DYCD Commissioner Bill Chong. They touted Summer Rising as an opportunity for students to recover from pandemic-related learning loss while offering parents much-need childcare.

Families can currently apply for the program online.

The city will use nearly half of public school buildings for programming and has engaged community-based organizations (CBOs) as providers.

“I think we are the ones to do this type of thing,” said Chante Brown, a Division Director at Good Shepherd Services, which will run Summer Rising programs at 18 Bronx schools. “We work on the basis of trust. The biggest thing is that our families trust us.”

“Living in this weird pandemic year, kids don’t know how to connect anymore. We feel that we’re skilled at helping young people to get back to that, learning how to talk to each other,” Brown added. “With all they’re going through, they need to talk.”

For Summer Rising, students in grades K through 5 will participate in a five-day-a-week program until August 20.

Middle school students will participate in a four-day-a-week program until August 12, while high school students can participate in a five-week program with tailored scheduling to meet their needs. High schoolers will still have the opportunity to engage in the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).

During Summer Rising sessions, students will spend the morning with DOE teachers, with CBO staff also in the classroom to lend support. Afternoons will focus on more traditional summer camp activities, including outdoor sports, art, fitness activities, dance and field trips.

“We’re excited to welcome students to Summer Rising next month, and every family who is interested will have a seat in one of our hundreds of programs across the city,” said DOE spokesperson Sarah Casasnovas in a statement. “We’re working hand in hand with our school communities to prepare and provide students with a holistic summer experience full of learning, enrichment and fun.”

Though more than half of public school students chose to stay in all-remote learning during the school year, providers indicated that families are feeling more at-ease with in-person programs, now that Covid rates are falling and vaccinations are going up.

All Summer Rising programs will follow health and safety protocols including mask wearing and social distancing and have access to nursing support and a telehealth center.

There will be mandatory periodic Covid-19 testing for students and staff, the DOE said.

“People are calling in asking about summer. They want their children out of the house. They’re becoming more confident about sending their kid,” Brown said. “I’ll probably get 20 calls a week about summer programming. Some have needed to be put on the waiting list for our summer sites.”

According to the DOE, families will be matched to an alternate Summer Rising program if their preferred site is not available, with all parents receiving an updated communication by the end of this week regarding their application status.

The priority is to match children with their home school or a school within their community, the DOE said.

Two of Good Shepherd’s Summer Rising sites are already at capacity, and most others are almost full, Brown said. The organization expects to serve 1,300 children across 18 Bronx public schools.

“Our schools are close enough together, we have the ability to move people to another nearby site if their first choice is full,” said Brown.

Peña noted that the 100 slots at FYI’s Summer Rising site at P.S. 128 are now full, with 62 children already on the waitlist. She said that DYCD might add additional slots for providers in the coming weeks, depending on their wait list needs and available funding.

“It’s a lot of logistical challenges but I believe that once the program starts it’s going to be very beneficial for students and families,” Peña said.

Providers praised Summer Rising for the chance to offer young people a respite from school-related screen time.

“It’s clear that children have spent way too much time on Zoom and way too much time disconnected from their peers,” said Maria Herrera, Development Director for FYI. “This program can help change that.”

Though FYI is accustomed to running in-person after school programs at several Northern Manhattan schools, the pandemic did not slow the organization down, as it conducted virtual afterschool sessions, telephone mental health services and food distribution efforts since March 2020.

“If anything, we did more work this past year than usual. Our programming looked different, but we were busier than ever,” Herrera said. “This is a population of students and families that desperately needed support.”

The city’s Summer Rising plan can certainly be described as ambitious, replete with challenges for providers attempting to get ready for the July 6 start date.

Nora Moran, Director of Policy and Advocacy for United Neighborhood Houses, which represents settlement houses that will host more than 100 Summer Rising sites citywide, said it might be hard for providers to adequately staff sites by the July 6 launch date.

“There’s a concern about funding. In the latest budget, the city is only giving a three percent increase to the rate that they tend to pay providers — that doesn’t even begin to cover extra staffing that providers will need to run this,” Moran said.

Burnout could also be a factor in hiring, as teachers and CBO staff are dealing with fatigue after a challenging school year, Moran said.

“It’s a more challenging summer job. The DOE will say they have enough teachers to teach summer school, but based on what we’ve heard from some principals, that might not be the case at every school. There are definitely staffing challenges at play here,” Moran remarked.

Brown acknowledged the “anxiety” for CBOs attempting to rapidly hire staff for the summer program.

“It’s a big task. What our city is asking from us is a lot,” she remarked. “There’s anxiety behind it. We’re straining but we’re going to pull it off.”

“We just got heads up from the city on one of our sites about three weeks ago. There will be 150 students and we have to hire 10 or 12 staff out of nowhere. It’s crazy,” Brown said. “For all of our sites, we had to hire probably over 100 people in under two months.”

She said that finding applicants has been more difficult than in the past.

“It’s been harder to hire people. We’ve never seen anything like it. People aren’t necessarily coming to us for the paycheck,” Brown said, calling on the city to provide greater funding to nonprofits. “We need better incentives, we need a higher rate. The workers now, they’re asking for benefits. We need to give them support and we can’t right now. It’s really a challenge.”

Moran said that Summer Rising poses a unique test for a new model of summer school programming.

“It’s the first time that we’re seeing such a sustained partnership between DOE and DYCD,” she said. “It’s a model that works well in Community Schools. It works well at schools when you’ve had several years to build it up. But we get the sense that implementing this might be a bit uneven, depending on the site.”

For Good Shepherd Services, the setup of Summer Rising has so far proved beneficial, Brown explained.

“I thought it was a great idea that the DOE and DYCD finally said, ‘Hey, principals, talk to your CBOs.’ It’s been a godsend. Finally, the principals are collaborating with us and it will make for a more seamless day. It’s better for the children,” she said.

When de Blasio first announced Summer Rising, he suggested it was a model for future summer programming in the city.

“We really hope it becomes that,” Brown said. “There’s no reason why something like this can’t be continued in future summers, or even during the school year, to have more of an educational component for afterschool programs. It’s about bringing more value to the students.”

To apply for Summer Rising, please visit on.nyc.gov/3cMU3Tl.