Calling on Columbia

Petition asks university to fund elevators at 125th St. MTA station

By Gregg McQueen

There are currently no elevators at stations along the 1 subway line between 96th Street and Dyckman Street.

A new petition aims to change that by calling on Columbia University to help plan and fund the installation of elevators at the 125th Street 1 train subway station.

The station, located near the university’s Morningside campus, is currently accessible only by stairs or escalators, limiting access for seniors, people with disabilities, and individuals with children or strollers.

State Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell and community members recently started an online petition to Columbia President Lee Bollinger, calling for the university to contribute to an elevator installation project that would make the station accessible to all.

“After years of advocating for the addition of elevators at the 125th Street 1 train station, we believe that Columbia’s active engagement and financial support for the project will be instrumental in bringing the project to fruition,” the petition said. “We ask that you work with the MTA to develop plans to make this station ADA accessible, including contributing funding toward the elevator installation project at this station.”

More than 400 people had signed the Change.org petition as of December 14.

“This is an opportunity for Columbia University to do right by its neighbors and help our community. Every day I see parents precariously carrying strollers at the 125th Street 1 train station, or seniors struggling to scale the steps or fit a walker on the escalator,” said O’Donnell in a statement.

“As an institution unlike any other — with a 14 billion dollar endowment and the largest real estate empire in all of New York City — Columbia has a unique obligation to give back to the city, and to the historically underserved communities around its campuses. Now is the time for Columbia to step up and help our city become accessible to all,” O’Donnell said.

In recent years, a coalition of organizations including Morningside Heights Community Coalition, We Act for Environmental Justice, Morningside Retirement and Health Services (MRHS), and Manhattan Community Board 9, have pressed for an elevator to be constructed at 125th Street station.

In February, O’Donnell and other elected officials — including Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and City Councilmember Shaun Abreu — issued a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul, requesting her support in adding the project to the MTA’s Capital Plan. The MTA has expressed willingness to explore adding an elevator to the station.

“Columbia’s new buildings are adding to the number of riders using the 125th St. 1 train station, some of whom need elevator access,” said Harlem resident Ann Boggan. “Therefore, they should share the cost of the development and upgrades to that station.”

In an email to Manhattan Times, a Columbia University spokesperson said the university has committed to replacing and widening the two street-to-mezzanine escalators on the west side of the subway, a major capital upgrade.

“We anticipate beginning the planning and design phase of this project in the coming months and we will continue to coordinate this work with the MTA to ensure that our upgrades are delivered as quickly as possible and with minimal disruption to the day-to-day operations of the station,” said the Columbia spokesperson, who noted that the university is also working with elected officials and community groups to advocate for public investments that support additional upgrades.

“In recent months, we have had a number of productive conversations with these groups and with the MTA toward our shared goals,” the spokesperson said. “We remain deeply committed to this process and look forward to continuing to discuss how we and other local stakeholders can support the MTA in delivering these essential upgrades and in maintaining a public asset in our community that is welcoming, safe, and accessible to all.”

For more information, please visit tinyurl.com/ym9ckvyn.