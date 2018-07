Calling for a cap

Tackling security deposits on apartment rentals: Stringer



The security is seizing the city economy.

According to a report from New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, high costs of security deposits on New York City rental apartments are stopping many residents from changing apartments, moving to different neighborhoods, and saving for the future.

In 2016, the city’s renters sunk an estimated $507 million into security deposits, said the report, which detailed that many low-wage tenants must put up multiple months’ rent as deposits.

The report also said that a typical New York City apartment and the associated security deposit can cost up to 22 percent of annual income in the city’s ten poorest neighborhoods.

Stringer called on state lawmakers to introduce legislation to cap security deposits at one month’s rent for one-year leases and said the city should explore other ways to reduce the burden of upfront costs for tenants.

“Every day, New Yorkers are working harder and saving less – and right now, huge portions of their annual incomes are being held hostage in security deposits. These may just be considered the costs of being a renter in New York, but it’s not right and it’s not necessary,” said Stringer.

In addition to the one-month cap, several recommendations – some of them already used in other cities – were made in the report to assist renters, such as allowing tenants the option to pay the security deposit in installment.

Stringer’s report noted that landlords in Seattle allow renters to pay security deposits in six-month increments.

He also recommended using insurance as an alternative to security deposits, and having deposits held by a third-party to protect against unscrupulous landlords.

“To tackle our mounting affordability crisis, we need to think outside the box and put bold ideas into action. Our proposals will change the rules of the housing market and put money back in the pockets of thousands of families looking for a bigger apartment in a better school district, to new graduates who have to find a place to live while paying down their student loans,” Stringer said. “For too long, the deck has been stacked against New York’s working-class renters but we’re taking a step forward to reimagine how the housing system works in our City.”

Some housing advocates voiced support for the Comptroller’s plan.

“Our clients spend huge portions of their incomes on security deposits sacrificing groceries, medicine, and other necessities,” said Judith Goldiner, Attorney-In-Charge of the Civil Law Reform Unit at The Legal Aid Society. “Moreover, the road to getting back one’s deposit back isn’t a guarantee either, and unscrupulous landlords look for any opportunity to profit off our clients and pocket the security deposit at the end of the lease.”

“Steep security deposits on top of soaring rents make it that much harder for low-income New Yorkers to be able to afford to move,” said David R. Jones, CEO and President of the Community Service Society (CSS). “The security deposit cap and other smart new ideas being put forward today by Comptroller Stringer would help address one of the barriers preventing New Yorkers from finding a better place for their families to live. Our annual ‘Unheard Third’ survey found that two-thirds of low-income households say they cannot afford to move within their borough. Moreover, seven in ten reported savings of less than $1,000, so a hefty security deposit could leave them with nothing to fall back on if a medical emergency or another crisis hits, and more at risk of rent arrears, eviction and homelessness.”

