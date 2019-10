Call of Duty

Photos by Adeet Deshmukh

In anticipation of Veterans Month, celebrated nationally in November, the non-profit Samaritan Daytop Village marked a black tie event on Oct. 29th for the veterans within its programs.

Nearly six decades since its founding, the nonprofit Samaritan Daytop Village comprehensive programs that include veterans’ services; treatment for substance use; and programs for homeless individuals, women and children, seniors and families. Moreover, Samaritan Daytop administers three residential treatment facilities exclusively for veterans struggling with chemical dependency, post-traumatic stress disorder and other life challenges.

