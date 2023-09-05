CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS
Mark DeGarmo Dance is seeking 10-second-long video submissions from anyone (artists of any discipline, non-artists, dancers or non-dancers) who wants to move and share their expression.
All submissions will be compiled into one final Global Dance Circle video and shared on social media.
The 8th Global Dance Circle video will be shared on December 21st (the winter solstice) with the theme: “Celebration.”
Professional and recreational dancers are all invited to submit a clip. To be included in MDD’s next “Global Dance Circle” video, *email a 10-second clip of your best moves to info@markdegarmodance.org
**Deadline to Submit: November 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Please include:
Your name, as you would like it to appear in the video
Your Instagram to be tagged in the IGTV video
Your location (City, State/Region, Country)
A few short sentences about yourself
Check out the most recent GDC video on YouTube: GDC December 2022: Celebration at https://t.ly/x-NE1.
*Please note: Mark DeGarmo Dance has the ultimate decision on what is included in the final video. By submitting your video to Mark DeGarmo Dance, you are agreeing to: grant MDD all permissions to use, reproduce and publish said video indefinitely; to alter the same without restrictions; and to copyright the same. You also release MDD and its board of directors, officers, employees, legal representatives, and assigns from any and all such claims, actions, and liability relating to its use of said creative work, photographs, videotapes, and/or likeness. By submitting a clip, you also agree to be added to the MDD email list, from which you may unsubscribe at any time.
About Global Dance Circle
Global Dance Circle programming launched after Virtual Dance for Dance 2020, and as of December 21, 2022, editions 1-7 featured 213 dancers from 43 countries, and 28 U.S. states. In December 2022, edition 7 with its theme of celebration featured submissions from 10 countries: Canada, Indonesia, Italy, Morocco, Poland, Republic of Rwanda, Republic of Senegal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. and 4 states: Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York.
For more, please visit markdegarmodance.org.
CONVOCATORIA DE ENVÍO DE VIDEOS
Mark DeGarmo Dance está buscando propuestas de video de 10 segundos de duración de todo el mundo (artistas de cualquier disciplina, no artistas, bailarines o no bailarines) que quieran moverse y compartir su expresión.
Estos videos serán recopilados en un único video final del Global Dance Circle y serán difundidos en redes sociales.
El vídeo del 8º Global Dance Circle será compartido el 21 de diciembre (solsticio de invierno) con el tema: “Celebración”.
Todos los bailarines profesionales y aficionados están invitados a presentar un video. Para ser incluido en el próximo vídeo de MDD “Global Dance Circle”, envíe por correo electrónico un clip de 10 segundos de sus mejores movimientos* a info@markdegarmodance.org
** Fecha límite de entrega: 30 de noviembre de 2023 a las 11:59 PM EST
Por favor, incluya:
Su nombre, tal y como desea que aparezca en el vídeo
Su cuenta de Instagram para etiquetarla en el vídeo de IGTV
Su ubicación (ciudad, estado/región, país)
Unas breves frases sobre usted
Vea el más reciente vídeo de GDC en YouTube: GDC diciembre de 2022: Celebración en https://t.ly/x-NE1.
* Nota: Mark DeGarmo Dance tiene la última palabra sobre lo que se incluye en el video final. Al enviar su video a Mark DeGarmo Dance, usted acepta: conceder a MDD todos los permisos para utilizar, reproducir y publicar dicho video indefinidamente; alterar el mismo sin restricciones; y los derechos de autor del mismo. También exime a MDD y a su junta directiva, directivos, empleados, representantes legales y apoderados de todas y cada una de las reclamaciones, acciones y responsabilidades relacionadas con el uso de dicho trabajo creativo, fotografías, cintas de video y/o imagen. Al enviar un clip, también acepta ser añadido a la lista de correo electrónico de MDD, de la que puede darse de baja en cualquier momento.
Sobre Global Dance Circle
La programación de Global Dance Circle comenzó después del Virtual Dance for Dance 2020 y, hasta el 21 de diciembre de 2022, las ediciones 1 a 7 han contado con la participación de 213 bailarines de 43 países y 28 estados de Estados Unidos. En diciembre de 2022, la edición 7, cuyo tema fue la celebración, contó con la participación de 10 países: Canadá, España, Estados Unidos, Indonesia, Italia, Marruecos, Polonia, Reino Unido, República de Ruanda, República de Senegal y 4 estados: Colorado, Nueva Jersey, Nuevo México y Nueva York.
Para más información, favor visite markdegarmodance.org.