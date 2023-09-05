CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

Mark DeGarmo Dance is seeking 10-second-long video submissions from anyone (artists of any discipline, non-artists, dancers or non-dancers) who wants to move and share their expression.

All submissions will be compiled into one final Global Dance Circle video and shared on social media.

The 8th Global Dance Circle video will be shared on December 21st (the winter solstice) with the theme: “Celebration.”

Professional and recreational dancers are all invited to submit a clip. To be included in MDD’s next “Global Dance Circle” video, *email a 10-second clip of your best moves to info@markdegarmodance.org

**Deadline to Submit: November 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST

Please include:

Your name, as you would like it to appear in the video

Your Instagram to be tagged in the IGTV video

Your location (City, State/Region, Country)

A few short sentences about yourself

Check out the most recent GDC video on YouTube: GDC December 2022: Celebration at https://t.ly/x-NE1.

*Please note: Mark DeGarmo Dance has the ultimate decision on what is included in the final video. By submitting your video to Mark DeGarmo Dance, you are agreeing to: grant MDD all permissions to use, reproduce and publish said video indefinitely; to alter the same without restrictions; and to copyright the same. You also release MDD and its board of directors, officers, employees, legal representatives, and assigns from any and all such claims, actions, and liability relating to its use of said creative work, photographs, videotapes, and/or likeness. By submitting a clip, you also agree to be added to the MDD email list, from which you may unsubscribe at any time.

About Global Dance Circle

Global Dance Circle programming launched after Virtual Dance for Dance 2020, and as of December 21, 2022, editions 1-7 featured 213 dancers from 43 countries, and 28 U.S. states. In December 2022, edition 7 with its theme of celebration featured submissions from 10 countries: Canada, Indonesia, Italy, Morocco, Poland, Republic of Rwanda, Republic of Senegal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. and 4 states: Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York.

For more, please visit markdegarmodance.org.