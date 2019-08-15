Call for Control

Anti-violence activists join forces

By Gregg McQueen

For Monica Castleberry, the pain never goes away.

Her 22-year-old son was shot and killed in September 2011.

And she wants to prevent other mothers from feeling her anguish.

Since losing her son, Castleberry has devoted herself to activism for ending gun violence, working with advocacy groups such as Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E. and Moms Demand Action. She speaks to young people at schools, community events, and on the streets about the dangers of guns.

“What I do gives me strength. It’s about trying to save another life,” she said. “I can’t bring my son back, but I can help other families from going through the same thing.”

Castleberry took part in a rally at Foley Square on Mon., Aug. 12th, where anti-violence advocates called for stricter gun control and a halt to the flow of illegal guns into the city.

According to New York Police Department (NYPD) data, 536 people have been shot in New York City in 2019, including 15 people in the week preceding the rally.

Advocates at the event, which was organized by Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E., pointed out that 40 percent of the guns acquired in the U.S. come from unlicensed sellers who are not required to conduct background checks on sellers.

“When it comes to our kids getting killed, it must stop,” said Harlem resident Ella B. Thomas, who lost two sons to gun violence.

“No parent should ever have to get that call,” remarked Reverend Ronald Sullivan, who said his cousin was killed in a shooting incident. “I know what that call feels like at one, two in the morning, when you pick up the phone and get that bad news.”

Activists called for the repeal of a law known as the Tiahrt Amendments, which prohibit the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from sharing information from its firearm trace database with gun sellers.

They also called on the government to scrap the Dickey Amendment, which prevents Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding from being used to promote gun control.

One advocate pointed out that New York City has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, but shootings are on the rise. “I always wonder where the guns come from,” he said. “The feds should focus on where the guns are coming from.”

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer cited a study by the state Attorney General’s Office indicating that 74 percent of guns used in New York City crimes came from neighboring states.

“These guns are not coming from New York City. They’re not purchased here,” Brewer said.

Sheffali Welch of Moms Demand Action said that U.S. laws requiring licensed gun owners to run background checks have stopped more than three million potential gun sales in the past two decades.

“But the law doesn’t apply to unlicensed sellers,” she said. “Today, over half of Americans live in a state where a convicted felon, a domestic abuser, or a fugitive can simply skip a background check by finding an unlicensed seller at a gun show.”

Welch pointed to the proliferation of gun sales on the internet, which she said has become a “vast, unregulated marketplace” that leads to sales with “no background checks and no questions asked.”

She called on federal lawmakers to institute background checks for all gun sales, as well as red flag laws that would keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.

“We need our government to step up and do something,” she said. “Tougher laws will lead to fewer gun deaths.”

“We need to raise the pressure on Washington,” agreed State Senator Robert Jackson. “Legislators that do not want to take action, vote them out.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams added his own plea to federal lawmakers. “Be a hero — stand up to the leadership of the NRA,” he said.

Sullivan said that gun owners should be supportive of efforts to thwart illegal gun sales.

“The NRA should be here with us,” he said. “The biggest threat to the legal gun owner is the illegal gun owner. People want to preserve their rights? Fine. Let’s make sure everybody adheres to the laws, and gets registered and licensed and knows what the heck they’re doing with gun.”

“Today we stand here saying, ‘Our children are under attack,’” said Jackie Rowe-Adams, founder of Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E. Two of her sons, ages 17 and 28, were killed in shooting incidents.

“Enough is enough,” she said.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams suggested there is a racial bias in the country’s awareness of gun violence, as he lamented that recent shootings in Brownsville, Brooklyn and Chicago did not receive the same media attention as other mass shootings.

“Four people shot is considered a mass shooting, unless it happens in a black and brown community,” he said.

Twelve people were shot in a Brownsville park on July 29.

“The lives of the people in Brownsville are just important as the lives of those in El Paso and Dayton,” said Williams, who noted the outpouring of support on social media for the victims of those shootings.

“I did not see a hashtag for Brownsville,” he remarked. “They are confusing frequency with normalcy. Just because it happens frequently in these communities does not make it normal.”

While they wait for stronger action from Washington, activists like Castleberry vowed to continue their community work to get guns off the streets.

“We try to prevent murder from happening. We need to educate the youth. Our kids are not safe right now,” she said. “If we can save just one life, what we do is worth it.”