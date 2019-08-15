- English
Call for Control
Anti-violence activists join forces
By Gregg McQueen
For Monica Castleberry, the pain never goes away.
Her 22-year-old son was shot and killed in September 2011.
And she wants to prevent other mothers from feeling her anguish.
Since losing her son, Castleberry has devoted herself to activism for ending gun violence, working with advocacy groups such as Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E. and Moms Demand Action. She speaks to young people at schools, community events, and on the streets about the dangers of guns.
“What I do gives me strength. It’s about trying to save another life,” she said. “I can’t bring my son back, but I can help other families from going through the same thing.”
Castleberry took part in a rally at Foley Square on Mon., Aug. 12th, where anti-violence advocates called for stricter gun control and a halt to the flow of illegal guns into the city.
According to New York Police Department (NYPD) data, 536 people have been shot in New York City in 2019, including 15 people in the week preceding the rally.
Advocates at the event, which was organized by Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E., pointed out that 40 percent of the guns acquired in the U.S. come from unlicensed sellers who are not required to conduct background checks on sellers.
“When it comes to our kids getting killed, it must stop,” said Harlem resident Ella B. Thomas, who lost two sons to gun violence.
“No parent should ever have to get that call,” remarked Reverend Ronald Sullivan, who said his cousin was killed in a shooting incident. “I know what that call feels like at one, two in the morning, when you pick up the phone and get that bad news.”
Activists called for the repeal of a law known as the Tiahrt Amendments, which prohibit the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from sharing information from its firearm trace database with gun sellers.
They also called on the government to scrap the Dickey Amendment, which prevents Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding from being used to promote gun control.
One advocate pointed out that New York City has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, but shootings are on the rise. “I always wonder where the guns come from,” he said. “The feds should focus on where the guns are coming from.”
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer cited a study by the state Attorney General’s Office indicating that 74 percent of guns used in New York City crimes came from neighboring states.
“These guns are not coming from New York City. They’re not purchased here,” Brewer said.
Sheffali Welch of Moms Demand Action said that U.S. laws requiring licensed gun owners to run background checks have stopped more than three million potential gun sales in the past two decades.
“But the law doesn’t apply to unlicensed sellers,” she said. “Today, over half of Americans live in a state where a convicted felon, a domestic abuser, or a fugitive can simply skip a background check by finding an unlicensed seller at a gun show.”
Welch pointed to the proliferation of gun sales on the internet, which she said has become a “vast, unregulated marketplace” that leads to sales with “no background checks and no questions asked.”
She called on federal lawmakers to institute background checks for all gun sales, as well as red flag laws that would keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.
“We need our government to step up and do something,” she said. “Tougher laws will lead to fewer gun deaths.”
“We need to raise the pressure on Washington,” agreed State Senator Robert Jackson. “Legislators that do not want to take action, vote them out.”
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams added his own plea to federal lawmakers. “Be a hero — stand up to the leadership of the NRA,” he said.
Sullivan said that gun owners should be supportive of efforts to thwart illegal gun sales.
“The NRA should be here with us,” he said. “The biggest threat to the legal gun owner is the illegal gun owner. People want to preserve their rights? Fine. Let’s make sure everybody adheres to the laws, and gets registered and licensed and knows what the heck they’re doing with gun.”
“Today we stand here saying, ‘Our children are under attack,’” said Jackie Rowe-Adams, founder of Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E. Two of her sons, ages 17 and 28, were killed in shooting incidents.
“Enough is enough,” she said.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams suggested there is a racial bias in the country’s awareness of gun violence, as he lamented that recent shootings in Brownsville, Brooklyn and Chicago did not receive the same media attention as other mass shootings.
“Four people shot is considered a mass shooting, unless it happens in a black and brown community,” he said.
Twelve people were shot in a Brownsville park on July 29.
“The lives of the people in Brownsville are just important as the lives of those in El Paso and Dayton,” said Williams, who noted the outpouring of support on social media for the victims of those shootings.
“I did not see a hashtag for Brownsville,” he remarked. “They are confusing frequency with normalcy. Just because it happens frequently in these communities does not make it normal.”
While they wait for stronger action from Washington, activists like Castleberry vowed to continue their community work to get guns off the streets.
“We try to prevent murder from happening. We need to educate the youth. Our kids are not safe right now,” she said. “If we can save just one life, what we do is worth it.”
Exigir control
Se manifiestan activistas contra la violencia
Por Gregg McQueen
Para Mónica Castleberry, el dolor nunca se va.
Su hijo de 22 años fue asesinado a tiros en septiembre de 2011.
Y ella quiere evitar que otras madres sientan su angustia. Desde que perdió a su hijo, Castleberry se ha dedicado al activismo para terminar con la violencia armada, trabajando con grupos de defensa como Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E. y Mamás Demandan Acción. Ella habla con los jóvenes en las escuelas, en eventos comunitarios y en las calles, sobre los peligros de las armas.
“Lo que hago me da fuerzas. Se trata de tratar de salvar otra vida”, dijo. “No puedo traer a mi hijo de vuelta, pero puedo ayudar a otras familias a pasar por lo mismo”.
Castleberry participó en una manifestación en Foley Square el lunes 12 de agosto, en la que defensores anti-violencia pidieron un control más estricto de las armas y un alto al flujo de armas ilegales hacia la ciudad.
De acuerdo con los datos del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés), 536 personas han recibido disparos en la ciudad de Nueva York en 2019, incluyendo 15 personas en la semana anterior al mitin.
Los defensores en el evento, organizado por Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E., señalaron que el 40 por ciento de las armas adquiridas en los Estados Unidos provienen de vendedores sin licencia que no están obligados a realizar verificaciones de antecedentes de los vendedores.
“Cuando se trata de matar a nuestros hijos, debe detenerse”, dijo la residente de Harlem Ella B. Thomas, quien perdió a dos hijos por la violencia armada.
“Ningún padre debería tener que recibir esa llamada”, comentó el reverendo Ron Sullivan, explicando que su primo murió en un incidente de disparos. “Sé cómo se siente esa llamada a la una, las dos de la mañana, cuando levantas el teléfono y recibes esas malas noticias”.
Los activistas pidieron la derogación de una ley conocida como las Enmiendas Tiahrt, que prohíben que la Oficina de Alcohol, Tabaco, Armas de Fuego y Explosivos comparta información de su base de datos de rastreo de armas de fuego con los vendedores de armas.
También pidieron al gobierno descartar la Enmienda Dickey, que impide que los fondos de los Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades se utilicen para promover el control de armas.
Un defensor señaló que la ciudad de Nueva York tiene algunas de las leyes de armas más estrictas de la nación, pero los tiroteos están en aumento. “Siempre me pregunto de dónde vienen las armas”, dijo. “Los federales deberían centrarse en saber de dónde vienen las armas”.
La presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, citó un estudio de la oficina de la fiscal general del estado que indica que el 74 por ciento de las armas usadas en los crímenes de la ciudad de Nueva York provienen de estados vecinos.
“Estas armas no vienen de la ciudad de Nueva York. No se compran aquí”, dijo Brewer.
Sheffali Welch de Mamás Demandan Acción, dijo que las leyes estadounidenses que requieren que los propietarios de armas con licencia realicen verificaciones de antecedentes han detenido más de tres millones de ventas potenciales de armas en las últimas dos décadas.
“Pero la ley no aplica a los vendedores sin licencia”, dijo. “Hoy, más de la mitad de los estadounidenses viven en un estado en el que un delincuente convicto, un abusador doméstico o un fugitivo, pueden simplemente omitir una verificación de antecedentes encontrando un vendedor sin licencia en una expo de armas”.
Welch señaló la proliferación de ventas de armas en Internet, la cual, según ella, se ha convertido en un “vasto mercado no regulado” que conduce a ventas sin “verificación de antecedentes y sin preguntas”.
Pidió a los legisladores federales instituir verificaciones de antecedentes para todas las ventas de armas, así como leyes de bandera roja que mantendrían las armas fuera del alcance de los enfermos mentales.
“Necesitamos que nuestro gobierno dé un paso adelante y haga algo”, dijo. “Leyes más estrictas conducirán a menos muertes por armas”.
“Necesitamos aumentar la presión sobre Washington”, coincidió el senador estatal Robert Jackson. “A los legisladores que no quieran tomar medidas, déjenlos fuera”.
Jumaane Williams, defensor del pueblo, agregó su propia solicitud a los legisladores federales: “sean héroes: enfréntense al liderazgo de la NRA”, pidió.
Sullivan dijo que los propietarios de armas deberían apoyar los esfuerzos para frustrar la venta ilegal de armas.
“La NRA debería estar aquí con nosotros”, señaló. “La mayor amenaza para el propietario legal de armas es el propietario ilegal de armas. ¿La gente quiere preservar sus derechos? Bien. Asegurémonos de que todos cumplan con las leyes, se registren y obtengan una licencia y sepan qué diablos están haciendo con las armas”.
“Hoy estamos aquí diciendo: nuestros hijos están bajo ataque”, comentó Jackie Rowe-Adams, fundadora de Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E. Dos de sus hijos, de 17 y 28 años, murieron en incidentes de tiroteos.
“Ya es suficiente”, exclamó.
Eric Adams, presidente del condado de Brooklyn, sugirió que existe un sesgo racial en el conocimiento del país sobre la violencia armada, mientras lamentó que los recientes tiroteos en Brownsville, Brooklyn y Chicago no recibieron la misma atención de los medios que otros tiroteos masivos.
“El tiroteo de cuatro personas se considera uno masivo, a menos que ocurra en una comunidad negra y marrón”, dijo.
Doce personas fueron baleadas en un parque de Brownsville el 29 de julio.
“La vida de las personas en Brownsville es tan importante como la de los que viven en El Paso y Dayton”, señaló Williams, destacando la gran cantidad de apoyo en las redes sociales para las víctimas de esos tiroteos.
“No vi un hashtag para Brownsville”, comentó. “Confunden frecuencia con normalidad. El hecho de que ocurra con frecuencia en estas comunidades no lo hace normal”.
Mientras esperan una acción más fuerte de Washington, activistas como Castleberry prometieron continuar su trabajo comunitario para sacar armas de las calles.
“Tratamos de evitar que ocurra un asesinato. Necesitamos educar a la juventud. Nuestros hijos no están seguros en este momento”, dijo. “Si podemos salvar una sola vida, lo que hacemos vale la pena”.
