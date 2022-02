Call for artists: MTA’s Penn Station Access project

A call for new art has been issued.

Make your mark.

A new call for artists has been issued by The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to contribute works to the new Penn Station Access project.

Under the project, the MTA will construct four new ADA-accessible Metro-North Railroad stations in the East Bronx at Co-op City, Morris Park, Parkchester/Van Nest, and Hunts Point. By connecting Penn Station to Metro-North’s New Haven rail line, the Penn Station Access project will drastically reduce commute times to the Bronx, Westchester, and Connecticut.

Murals are found everywhere throughout the transit system.

MTA Arts and Design is now commissioning site-specific permanent artwork for the four new stations and one substation.

Commissioned artists will create artwork that will be reproduced in durable materials such as laminated glass, mosaic, lighting, and metal elements.

“The Penn Station Access project will afford Bronx and adjacent residents a long-deserved smooth connection to midtown Manhattan,” said MTA Arts and Design Director Sandra Bloodworth. “To enhance the travel experience, customers will be greeted and guided along the way with new, site-specific artworks at the four new stations, designed to engage the public and inspire the communities they serve. Our ‘Call for Artists’ is an opportunity for artists to bring their passion and creativity to these important projects.”

All artists with relevant experience are encouraged to apply for these commissions, with the following minimum qualifications for eligibility:

Artistic merit as evidenced in previous work and exhibition history, awards, honors, and publications.

Demonstrated proficiency and technical knowledge of the materials/techniques of the artist’s typical practice.

Availability to work in New York during the required design and construction period.

The commission is for site-specific permanent artwork for four new stations and one substation.

It is also preferred that the qualified artists have the ability to understand the context of the unique characteristics and diversity of the East Bronx communities within which these stations are located and to integrate these elements into the artwork, the MTA said. Experience working with community groups and making public presentations is preferred but not required.

Interested artists can submit materials for consideration at mtaarts.submittable.com through Friday, March 4, 2022.

Please direct inquiries to arts@mtahq.org.