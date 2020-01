Bye, Bye Byford

New York City Transit head resigns

Byford’s left the building.

New York City Transit (NYCT) President Andy Byford is resigning.

The MTA announced on Thursday that Byford would be stepping down after two years on the job.

“Andy Byford will be departing New York City Transit after a successful two years of service and we thank him for his work,” said MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pat Foye. “Andy was instrumental in moving the system forward, enacting the successful Subway Action Plan and securing record capital funding with the Governor and the Legislature, and we wish him well in his next chapter.”

Byford assumed his role in January 2018, at a time when the MTA was besieged by transit delays, financial difficulties and questions regarding its management.

He helped implement the Subway Action Plan, an ambitious effort to modernize the system including new subway cars, signals and communication technology.

Byford reportedly submitted a resignation letter in October 2019, but later changed his mind and rescinded it.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved as a team over the past two years, and I believe New York City Transit is well placed to continue its forward progress now that the MTA has a record breaking $51.5 billion Capital Program in place,” Byford said in a statement. “I’m very grateful to Governor Cuomo, Chairman Foye and members of the Board for giving me the opportunity to serve New York and to head up North America’s largest transit system.”

In a statement, Riders Alliance Executive Director John Raskin credited Byford with improving the subway system and put onus on the Governor Andrew Cuomo for fixing the MTA’s woes.

“Subway and bus riders are grateful to Andy Byford for his historic service at New York City Transit,” said Raskin. “In two years, Andy made subways faster and more reliable, he tackled longstanding challenges to improving bus service, and he crafted the first plan in a generation that would truly modernize the transit system.”

“No matter who runs the transit system day-to-day, ultimately Governor Cuomo is in charge of the MTA, and riders will be holding the governor accountable for the quality of our transit service. With whatever management team he puts in place, the governor is on the hook for making subways faster and more reliable, rescuing buses from years of decline, and delivering on a $51 billion capital program to fix public transit for the long term,” he added.

Prior to coming to NYCT, Byford served as the head of the Toronto Transit Commission for five years. He previously held similar roles in Toronto, London and Sydney, Australia.

Citywide elected officials expressed their disappointment with the news of Byford’s resignation, with City Council Speaker Corey Johnson saying he was “devastated.”

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams reacted on social media, tweeting: “We didn’t agree on everything but I always appreciated his great work. This is serious step backward & it belongs at the foot of @NYGovCuomo who I hope people finally realize DOES control the MTA.”

“The resignation of Andy Byford as president of New York City Transit marks a devastating loss for New York City’s 8 million transit riders,” said Straphangers Campaign Director Jaqi Cohen. “Byford came to the MTA as a world-renowned expert on transit systems, and his bold plan to transform the agency came at the height of New York City’s transit crisis. Byford’s vision of excellent transit service was one that New Yorkers believed in and stood behind. Byford leaves behind big shoes to fill, and the MTA must conduct an extensive, worldwide search to find a Byford-caliber leader to head New York City Transit, one who is fearless, independent, and a staunch defender of public transit.”