By the Book

Electeds, advocates push to preserve library funding

By Gregg McQueen

Call her a real reader.

Amaryllis Greene has gone to the library after school every day for the past seven years.

“I had to start bringing an extra bag in my bookbag to carry every single book that I wanted to check out,” she said.

Greene joined with elected officials, advocates, and the heads of the city’s public library systems at City Hall on Mon., Mar.20th for a rally to preserve funding for libraries.

“The library was my home away from home. The librarians were my parents away from my parents,” she said.

Mayor Eric Adams’ preliminary budget includes a $20.5 million slash in funding for public libraries, which also face a possible loss of $15 million in funding from the City Council.

“This is cutting off services that our libraries provide,” said City Council Committee on Libraries and Cultural Affairs Chair Chi Ossé. “There will be less hours that our libraries will be open. There will be less jobs that the libraries provide.”

The rally, held prior to a Council budget hearing, drew a large crowd of library backers, clad in orange t-shirts stating “Libraries are for everyone” and carrying signs denouncing the Mayor’s proposed cuts.

New York Public Library (NYPL) President Tony Marx said the city’s public libraries have been pushed to their financial limits during the pandemic. Despite this, NYPL managed to expand its after school programming, added more English classes to accommodate asylum seekers, and increased its number of teen centers, he said.

“These budget cuts put all of this momentum at risk. That is just crazy, at this moment when New Yorkers depend on our services even more,” Marx said.

“The lifeblood of this city is dependent on libraries, plain and simple,” said Dennis Walcott, President of the Queens Public Library.

The rally was one of several actions planned by the city’s three library systems to protest the proposed cuts. An e-mail writing campaign generated over 30,000 letters to City Hall in just seven days, according to NYPL.

City Councilmember Kevin Riley, who represents the Bronx, said the NYPL provided him with his first job.

“The library isn’t [just] a space that stores books. This is a safe community space that sometimes doubles as a childcare facility for parents who can’t afford childcare,” he said. “The libraries hold our communities together.”

“Mayor Adams, believe me when I tell you, there are young people out there who need libraries as a safety net, a place where they can go to dream,” said City Councilmember Farah Lewis.

A potential cut of $36 million in funding will prevent libraries from offering essential services for underserved New Yorkers, speakers said.

“One of Mayor Adams’ issues is tackling youth illiteracy. I don’t see how cutting the libraries is going to fix that problem,” said Ossé.

City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán couched the library funding issue as a matter of public safety, explaining that many New Yorkers find library branches a safe space.

“This is public safety infrastructure,” she said. “The NYPD gets $11 billion dollars for policing, and they’re asking for more, while our libraries should be made whole.”

For young patrons like Greene, library branches provide a safe haven to do homework or learn while their parents were at work.

“Cutting our budget for libraries is basically cutting off creative minds,” said Greene. “[It’s] cutting children off, cutting our adults off from places they need to drop off their children to keep pushing to put food on the table.”

