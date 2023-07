Busker’s Best

Photos: Michael Ferguson

Subway riders can always expect a show underground.

Around every corner, and on every platform, there is another musical or dance performance to experience.

Now, for the first time, riders will have a chance to reward the musical performers – often referred to as “buskers” – who help make their commutes a better ride.

The first-ever Riders’ Choice Award invites New Yorkers to vote for their favorite performer in the MTA’s Music Under New York.

On July 19, representatives of the MTA, Partnership for New York City, Riders Alliance, Transportation Alternatives, and Mayor Eric Adams announced the start of the online voting process to select the “busker” that riders are most excited to encounter.

The contest highlights the artists within the MTA Music Under New York program, launched in 1985.

Transit riders now can select their favorite from three musical acts. All are part of the first new cohort of performers selected for the program since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

For the first time since the Covid pandemic, the MTA has selected a new cohort of 24 MTA MUSIC performers to play under its banner. The initial auditions were conducted by MTA Arts and Design, which provides visual and performing arts in the MTA network.

Forty acts auditioned at Grand Central Madison on June 28, and 128 had applied to be considered for the opportunity. Normally an annual occurrence, the auditions were the first to be held since 2019, and the 33rd to be held since the MTA MUSIC program began in 1987.

Videos of each finalist are posted at welovenyc.nyc/mta , where riders can cast their votes through July 26.

The winner of the Riders’ Choice Award, to be announced on July 27, will receive a recording studio session from Atlantic Records.

The three finalists represent the city’s diverse musical talent. They are:

Afro Dominican o — A Latin fusion band that blends traditional Dominican folkloric roots music with Afro-Caribbean soul. They are known for their high-energy riffs and romantic balladry. Afro Dominicano’s profile video can be found here.

— A Latin fusion band that blends traditional Dominican folkloric roots music with Afro-Caribbean soul. They are known for their high-energy riffs and romantic balladry. Afro Dominicano’s profile video can be found here. Augie Bello— An instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter known for his energetic live saxophone performances on the streets of the city. Augie Bello’s profile video can be found here.

Brass Queens— An all-female brass band with a signature sound that sits at the intersection of the Big Apple and the Big Easy. They are known for their high-energy performances and their mission to empower women through music. Brass Queens’ profile video can be found here.

“Our subways keep New Yorkers moving, but they also keep our toes tapping thanks to great musicians who spread joy on the platform,” said Adams in a statement. “‘Music Under New York’ supports more than 350 talented musicians on subway and train platforms across New York City. I look forward to seeing who our city picks for the first ever Riders’ Choice Award.”

“The talent of these performers is helping to draw New Yorkers back to the subways in ever greater numbers,” said Kathryn Wilde, Partnership for New York City President and CEO. “We are delighted to celebrate the contributions of the intrepid musicians who show their love for their city by bringing joy to the transit system.”

MTA MUSIC has more than 350 performers showcasing classical strings, jazz ensembles, world music bands, folk, a cappella groups, singer-songwriters and more, featuring a wide range of instruments such as the Gambian kora, Korean drum, West Indian steel drums, Andean pipes, Cajun cello, Celtic and Baroque harps, guitars, violins, hammered dulcimers and musical saws. Performers are programmed at approximately 40 MTA MUSIC locations throughout the transit system, including subway stations and MTA commuter rail terminals and the Staten Island Ferry terminal.

MTA Arts & Design presents more than 7,500 musical performances in the transit system every year. The musicians perform in designated locations with a Music Under New York banner that features their name and the Music Under New York logo.

“For more than 30 years, MTA MUSIC has been a premier forum showcasing New York’s abundant, diverse talent while bringing a little magic every day to transit riders,” said MTA Arts & Design Director Sandra Bloodworth. “Music Under New York is delighted the public will soon be seeing new acts that have joined its roster.”

For more information and to cast a vote, please visit www.welovenyc.nyc/mta.