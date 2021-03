Bus Boost

City to launch 181st Street busway

Bus service in Northern Manhattan will soon get a boost.

The city is preparing to launch the 181st Street Busway, which will bring faster bus speeds to over 66,000 daily riders in Washington Heights.

The half-mile busway will launch on April 26 and bring transit and truck priority to 181st Street between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue in the eastbound direction, as well as Amsterdam Avenue to Wadsworth Avenue in the westbound direction.

“Washington Heights deserves faster, safer, more reliable bus transit. The 181st Street busway will help this iconic neighborhood come back stronger than ever,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced the new project on March 19. “Busways have transformed transportation across the city – most recently in Flushing, where the new busway has dramatically increased speeds in just two months – and I look forward to bringing these changes to even more neighborhoods citywide.”

The new busway comes on the heels of similar projects on Jay Street in downtown Brooklyn, 14th Street in Manhattan and Flushing-Main Street in Queens.

Since launching in January, the Flushing-Main Street busway has improved bus speeds between 15 and 24 percent during the day, and between 13 and 31 percent during the evening rush hour, according to the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT).

“Busways are known to significantly improve bus reliability and efficiency,” said City Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodríguez. “The 181st busway will help many Northern Manhattan residents and Bronx residents get to and from their destination without the long waits. My hope is that we can continue expanding busways across the city, predominantly in the outer-borough transit desert areas.”

On the busway section of 181st Street, through traffic will be limited to buses, trucks and emergency vehicles.

Cars, taxis and vans must make the next available right turn off the busway. Local access and parking are allowed, with improved truck loading and parking meter regulations.

According to the DOT, 181st Street is one of the busiest and most congested corridors in Manhattan, resulting in average bus speeds of less than 4 mph. These slow speeds create unreliable service for bus riders making connections to the A and 1 subway lines, the George Washington Bridge bus terminal and six other MTA bus routes along the corridor.

“181st Street is a beating heart of Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, a destination in itself for our uptown community and a way station for many working-class New Yorkers en route to earn a living to support their families,” said State Senator Robert Jackson. “Congestion has long been a problem for residents, small businesses and those who supply them, and commuters.”

Busway traffic enforcement will be provided by the NYPD, which will inform motorists about the new regulations with the launch of the busway. In addition, the DOT will also install bus lane cameras, which for the first 60 days will issue warning letters to registered vehicle owners who violate the new regulations, before beginning to mail out violations with fines.

“Commuting between Washington Heights and the Bronx just got a whole lot easier for 66,000 daily bus riders,” said Liam Blank, Policy and Communications Manager for Tri-State Transportation Campaign. “181st Street is a critical choke point in the bus network, but this new busway will provide a much-needed boost to bus service. We commend Mayor de Blasio and NYC DOT for making buses faster and more reliable by successfully rolling out a record number of bus improvement projects, all of which are already providing real positive results for bus riders across the city.”