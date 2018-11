Building Schools for the Future

By Richard Carranza

When I began as Chancellor just over six months ago, I went on a listening tour across 62 schools and 45 town halls in 5 boroughs. I heard from students, families, teachers and administrators about what they wanted to see in their schools. Across the board, I heard a call for three things: increased access to technology; improved classroom facilities; and air conditioning in schools. This month, we are taking concrete steps to make these things happen.

On November 1, I announced the largest-ever proposed Five-Year Capital Plan, which will fund new and updated school facilities across our city. With this $17 billion plan, the School Construction Authority and the Department of Education are investing in increased access to technology, more permanent classroom facilities, air conditioning in every classroom, increased accessibility, and so much more.

The students of New York need access to high-speed internet and WiFi so that they can engage with the newest technologies, learn computer science and robotics, and be prepared for the careers of the future. Our proposed Capital Plan includes a $750 million investment in new technology and upgraded bandwidth, so more students will learn in the 21st century, high-tech classrooms they deserve.

In a city as large as New York, we often have to think creatively to find space for our 1.1 million students. With this capital plan, we will invest $8.8 billion in capacity projects, including creating 57,000 new school seats across the city and continuing our work to reduce class sizes and overcrowding. We’re well on our way to meeting our commitment of 83,000 new seats under this administration. We will build new Pre-K and 3-K centers to meet the needs of our youngest learners, and continue our investment in creating permanent classroom facilities, so that students will no longer have to attend classes in trailers.

For my first four months in New York City, it was hot. I knew then, and I continued to hear from students and families everywhere I went, that we needed to make air conditioning a priority. Thanks to Mayor de Blasio’s AC for All initiative, we currently have air conditioning in 80 percent of classrooms. But we need to do more. That’s why with this proposed Capital Plan, we will speed up our investment in AC for All, so that all classrooms will have air conditioning installed by 2021—a year ahead of schedule.

It’s thanks to our students, families, and advocates that this proposal has come together, and we still want to hear from you. We’ll be visiting every Community Education Council before we submit the plan to the Panel for Educational Policy in March 2019. In that time, I want to empower you to make your voices heard—contact your superintendent and executive superintendent; come to a CEC meeting or a town hall. Tell us what you want to see in your schools, because these are your schools. Help us work towards equity and excellence and a brighter future for all our children.

Richard Carranza is the Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education. For more information, please visit schools.nyc.gov or call 718.935.2200.