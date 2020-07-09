- English
- Español
Building a new bridge
Refashioning summer youth jobs
By Gregg McQueen
When the city’s latest budget was approved on July 1, it included $51 million for the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).
The funding came as a relief to many after Mayor Bill de Blasio had initially proposed cutting the program entirely to help the city weather a $9 billion deficit brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The pared-down initiative, rebranded as SYEP Summer Bridge 2020, will offer 35,000 young people employment in a virtual setting over a five-week period from July 27 and August 28.
While SYEP was partially restored, it is still slated to help less than half of the young people it did the previous year.
“We’re happy we got something, but it’s still not enough,” said Eddie Silverio, Director of Alianza Youth Services for Catholic Charities of New York.
“Last year, the city had over 75,000 slots and more than 135,000 young people applied. That shows you how much it means to people.”
“We get calls every day from families asking what is going on with summer programming,” he said.
The nation’s largest youth employment program, SYEP provides young people ages 14 to 24 with career experience, project-based learning activities and financial literacy. It is aimed at children from low-income families.
“With many participants, the money they earn from SYEP goes to help their families pay bills,” Silverio said. “With so many parents out of work due to the pandemic, those are funds that are very much needed.”
Like other nonprofits involved in filling SYEP positions, Alianza Youth Services has needed to rethink its programming for this summer.
Silverio said that Alianza would have slots for 900 youths in this year’s SYEP.
“Last year we had 1,900 plus,” he said.
Alianza will put young people to work performing remote Census outreach, voter registration, wellness calls to seniors and other responsibilities.
Participants will be paid a stipend – $700 for 14- and 15-year-olds and $1,000 to 16- to 24-year-olds.
Those who don’t have adequate technology to participate in the virtual programming will be provided with devices by Alianza.
“We figure most people will have laptops due to remote learning, but we will provide tablets to those who need it,” Silverio said.
The city’s announcement of SYEP Summer Bridge 2020 was short on details for nonprofit partners, Silverio said.
“Organizations weren’t sure how many slots they’d have, how to budget for it, when it would start,” he said. “It was a challenge to plan for it, but it’s all starting to come together now.”
Alianza will use five staffers to run the SYEP Summer Bridge 2020.
Young people who previously applied for SYEP slots will be sent an email from the city’s Department of Youth & Community Development (DYCD), asking them to confirm that they are still interested in doing virtual work, Silverio said.
“A week later, they’ll do a lottery to determine who gets the slots,” he said.
Summer Bridge 2020 will offer approximately 60 to 90 hours of activities over the five-week program period. It will prioritize low-income, justice-involved, foster care, runaway and homeless, NYCHA residents and young adults from communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
While he understands the reasons for making all of the SYEP programming virtual this year, Silverio said he was hoping that some portion of the work assignments could be conducted outdoors.
“Personally, I wish it was a combination of remote work and being out in the field in a safe manner,” he said. “I think the kids need to be outside right now. They were stuck inside for months doing remote learning and they need a different type of interaction.”
Disappointed that youth services took a hit in this year’s city budget, Silverio said he hoped it would not be repeated.
“When cuts are required, it often seems like it’s happening to educational and youth resources,” he said. “How can we function as a fair city if we’re cutting services from people?”
“We need to do better as a city,” he added. “Next year, hopefully we’ll have more resources.”
Construyendo un nuevo puente
Remodelación de trabajos juveniles de verano
Por Gregg McQueen
Cuando se aprobó el último presupuesto de la ciudad el 1º de julio, incluía $51 millones de dólares para el Programa de Empleo Juvenil de Verano (SYEP, por sus siglas en inglés).
El financiamiento fue un alivio para muchos después de que el alcalde Bill de Blasio propusiera inicialmente cortar el programa por completo para ayudar a la ciudad a superar un déficit de $9 mil millones de dólares provocado por la pandemia de coronavirus.
La iniciativa, rebautizada como SYEP Summer Bridge 2020 (Puente de Verano SYEP 2020, en español), ofrecerá empleo a 35,000 jóvenes en un entorno virtual durante un período de cinco semanas: del 27 de julio hasta el 28 de agosto.
Si bien SYEP fue restaurado parcialmente, aún está programado para ayudar a menos de la mitad de los jóvenes que hizo el año anterior.
“Estamos contentos de haber conseguido algo, pero no es suficiente”, dijo Eddie Silverio, director de Servicios Juveniles Alianza para Caridades Católicas de Nueva York.
“El año pasado, la ciudad tenía más de 75,000 lugares y más de 135,000 jóvenes presentaron solicitudes. Eso muestra cuánto significa para la gente”.
“Recibimos llamadas todos los días de familias que preguntan qué está pasando con la programación de verano”, dijo.
El programa de empleo juvenil más grande del país, SYEP, brinda a los jóvenes de 14 a 24 años experiencia profesional, actividades de aprendizaje basadas en proyectos y educación financiera. Está dirigido a chicos de familias de bajos ingresos.
“En el caso de muchos participantes, el dinero que ganan con SYEP se destina a ayudar a sus familias a pagar las cuentas”, dijo Silverio. “Con tantos padres sin trabajo debido a la pandemia, esos son fondos que son muy necesarios”.
Al igual que otras organizaciones sin fines de lucro involucradas en ocupar puestos de SYEP, Servicios Juveniles Alianza ha tenido que repensar su programación para este verano.
Silverio dijo que Alianza tendría espacios para 900 jóvenes en el SYEP de este año.
“El año pasado tuvimos 1,900 más”, dijo.
Alianza pondrá a los jóvenes a trabajar realizando tareas de extensión remota del censo, registro de votantes, llamadas de bienestar a personas mayores y otras responsabilidades.
Los participantes recibirán un estipendio de $700 dólares para jóvenes de 14 y 15 años, y $1,000 dólares para jóvenes de 16 a 24 años.
Quienes no tengan la tecnología adecuada para participar en la programación virtual recibirán dispositivos de Alianza.
“Creemos que la mayoría de las personas tendrán computadoras portátiles debido al aprendizaje remoto, pero proporcionaremos tabletas a quienes las necesiten”, dijo Silverio.
El anuncio de la ciudad sobre el SYEP Summer Bridge 2020 fue breve en detalles para los socios sin fines de lucro, dijo Silverio.
“Las organizaciones no estaban seguras de cuántos espacios tendrían, cómo presupuestarlos, cuándo comenzaría”, dijo. “Fue un desafío planificarlo, pero todo está empezando a confluir ahora”.
Alianza utilizará a cinco empleados para administrar el SYEP Summer Bridge 2020. Las personas jóvenes que solicitaron previamente los lugares SYEP recibirán un correo electrónico del Departamento de Desarrollo Juvenil y Comunitario de la ciudad (DYCD, por sus siglas en inglés), pidiéndoles confirmar si siguen interesados en realizar labores virtuales, comentó Silverio.
“Una semana después, harán un sorteo para determinar quién tiene los lugares”, dijo.
Summer Bridge 2020 ofrecerá aproximadamente entre 60 y 90 horas de actividades durante el programa de cinco semanas. Dará prioridad a los residentes de NYCHA y a jóvenes adultos de bajos ingresos, involucrados en la justicia, en hogares de acogida, que escaparon de casa y sin hogar, de las comunidades más afectadas por la pandemia.
Si bien comprende las razones para hacer que toda la programación SYEP sea virtual este año, Silverio dijo que espera que una parte de las tareas pudieran realizar al aire libre.
“Persoalmente, desearía que fuera una combinación de trabajo remoto y estar en el campo de manera segura”, dijo. “Creo que los chicos necesitan estar afuera ahora mismo. Estuvieron confinados en sus hogares durante meses haciendo aprendizaje remoto y necesitan un tipo diferente de interacción”.
Decepcionado porque los servicios juveniles se vieron afectados en el presupuesto de la ciudad de este año, Silverio dijo que espera que no se repita.
“Cuando se requieren recortes, a menudo parece que le sucede a los recursos educativos y juveniles”, señaló. “¿Cómo podemos funcionar como una ciudad justa si cortamos los servicios de la gente?”.
“Necesitamos hacerlo mejor como ciudad”, agregó. “El año que viene, con suerte, tendremos más recursos”.