Building a new bridge

Refashioning summer youth jobs

By Gregg McQueen

When the city’s latest budget was approved on July 1, it included $51 million for the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).

The funding came as a relief to many after Mayor Bill de Blasio had initially proposed cutting the program entirely to help the city weather a $9 billion deficit brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pared-down initiative, rebranded as SYEP Summer Bridge 2020, will offer 35,000 young people employment in a virtual setting over a five-week period from July 27 and August 28.

While SYEP was partially restored, it is still slated to help less than half of the young people it did the previous year.

“We’re happy we got something, but it’s still not enough,” said Eddie Silverio, Director of Alianza Youth Services for Catholic Charities of New York.

“Last year, the city had over 75,000 slots and more than 135,000 young people applied. That shows you how much it means to people.”

“We get calls every day from families asking what is going on with summer programming,” he said.

The nation’s largest youth employment program, SYEP provides young people ages 14 to 24 with career experience, project-based learning activities and financial literacy. It is aimed at children from low-income families.

“With many participants, the money they earn from SYEP goes to help their families pay bills,” Silverio said. “With so many parents out of work due to the pandemic, those are funds that are very much needed.”

Like other nonprofits involved in filling SYEP positions, Alianza Youth Services has needed to rethink its programming for this summer.

Silverio said that Alianza would have slots for 900 youths in this year’s SYEP.

“Last year we had 1,900 plus,” he said.

Alianza will put young people to work performing remote Census outreach, voter registration, wellness calls to seniors and other responsibilities.

Participants will be paid a stipend – $700 for 14- and 15-year-olds and $1,000 to 16- to 24-year-olds.

Those who don’t have adequate technology to participate in the virtual programming will be provided with devices by Alianza.

“We figure most people will have laptops due to remote learning, but we will provide tablets to those who need it,” Silverio said.

The city’s announcement of SYEP Summer Bridge 2020 was short on details for nonprofit partners, Silverio said.

“Organizations weren’t sure how many slots they’d have, how to budget for it, when it would start,” he said. “It was a challenge to plan for it, but it’s all starting to come together now.”

Alianza will use five staffers to run the SYEP Summer Bridge 2020.

Young people who previously applied for SYEP slots will be sent an email from the city’s Department of Youth & Community Development (DYCD), asking them to confirm that they are still interested in doing virtual work, Silverio said.

“A week later, they’ll do a lottery to determine who gets the slots,” he said.

Summer Bridge 2020 will offer approximately 60 to 90 hours of activities over the five-week program period. It will prioritize low-income, justice-involved, foster care, runaway and homeless, NYCHA residents and young adults from communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

While he understands the reasons for making all of the SYEP programming virtual this year, Silverio said he was hoping that some portion of the work assignments could be conducted outdoors.

“Personally, I wish it was a combination of remote work and being out in the field in a safe manner,” he said. “I think the kids need to be outside right now. They were stuck inside for months doing remote learning and they need a different type of interaction.”

Disappointed that youth services took a hit in this year’s city budget, Silverio said he hoped it would not be repeated.

“When cuts are required, it often seems like it’s happening to educational and youth resources,” he said. “How can we function as a fair city if we’re cutting services from people?”

“We need to do better as a city,” he added. “Next year, hopefully we’ll have more resources.”