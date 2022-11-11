Broken
Rotos
Broken
The Night of Broken Glass, of Kristallnacht, was a wave of violent attacks against Jews coordinated by the Nazi regime on November 9-10, 1938. Nazi Party paramilitary groups and Hitler Youth carried out the attacks, but countless ordinary Germans watched and even participated.
Kristallnacht owes its name to the shards of shattered glass that lined German streets in the wake of the pogrom—broken glass from the windows of synagogues, homes, and Jewish-owned businesses plundered and destroyed during the violence.
Source: The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum | ushmm.org
Rotos
La noche de los cristales rotos, de Kristallnacht, fue una ola de ataques violentos contra los judíos coordinada por el régimen nazi el 9 y 10 de noviembre de 1938. Los grupos paramilitares del Partido Nazi y las Juventudes Hitlerianas llevaron a cabo los ataques, pero innumerables alemanes comunes observaron e incluso participaron.
Kristallnacht debe su nombre a los fragmentos de cristal que cubrían las calles alemanas tras la matanza: cristales rotos de las ventanas de sinagogas, casas y negocios de propiedad judía, saqueados y destruidos durante la violencia.
Fuente: El Museo Memorial de Estados Unidos sobre el Holocausto | ushmm.org