The Night of Broken Glass, of Kristallnacht, was a wave of violent attacks against Jews coordinated by the Nazi regime on November 9-10, 1938. Nazi Party paramilitary groups and Hitler Youth carried out the attacks, but countless ordinary Germans watched and even participated.

Kristallnacht owes its name to the shards of shattered glass that lined German streets in the wake of the pogrom—broken glass from the windows of synagogues, homes, and Jewish-owned businesses plundered and destroyed during the violence.

Source: The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum | ushmm.org