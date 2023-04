Broadband Boom

Access expanded to more than 300,000 NYCHA tenants

By Gregg McQueen

It’s his favorite four-letter word.

Mayor Eric Adams shared his affection for one word in particular this past week – “free.”

Adams announced the expansion of the city’s “Big Apple Connect” program, which provides free internet and cable TV for residents of public housing.

On March 23, the program was expanded to more than 200 New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) buildings, reaching approximately 300,000 New Yorkers.

The program provides NYCHA residents with a free bundle consisting of a high-speed internet connection with modem and router, basic cable TV service with a cable box and remote control, and Wi-Fi hotspots in common areas of their buildings.

City officials announced the expansion during a press conference at the Bronx River Houses, where Adams declared that “broadband is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

“More than a quarter of a million New Yorkers now have access to internet and cable, and they’re using my favorite four-letter word — free,” he noted.

“We are delivering broadband across the five boroughs and getting more New Yorkers online than ever before,” he said. “This would help residents get greater access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.”

Initially piloted at eight NYCHA locations, Big Apple Connect was opened up to 100 sites in September 2022, making it the largest free municipal broadband program in the country.

The latest expansion will allow residents at 202 NYCHA buildings to access broadband services at no cost.

Norma Saunders, President of the Bronx River Houses Tenant Association, said the program will help residents with “not having to dig in [their] pockets.” It was especially useful, she added, “for those that live paycheck to paycheck, for those that are on very low income like our seniors, like people that have public assistance because they have children and they’re disabled.”

One out of every 16 New York City residents lives in public housing, said First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.

“If NYCHA were a city, it would be the 33rd largest city, larger than Miami, Atlanta, and many others,” Wright said. “The divide that has kept so much opportunity out of NYCHA is being torn down today.”

The city has entered into three-year agreements with Optimum and Spectrum to provide service to NYCHA buildings.

Existing customers of Optimum and Spectrum living in NYCHA developments where Big Apple Connect is active will be automatically enrolled in the program, city officials said. Tenants without existing service will have the opportunity to sign up directly though Optimum or Spectrum or on-site enrollment events.

“This program is wonderful,” said Ciprian Noel, Tenant Association President of the Langston Hughes Houses, in a statement.

The single father of two noted: “It helps me save money and provides essential internet service in my home. I encourage more NYCHA residents to sign up because it helps us connect with people.”

Moreover, the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation (OTI) is billed directly for all residents enrolled in the program.

“And the key of what we’ve done here is we haven’t done it with some sort of voucher program that you have to come and redeem,” said OTI Commissioner Matthew Fraser. “We haven’t done it with money that expires over the next couple of years. We’ve put it in the baseline operating expense of how the city runs.”

Since last year, the city has expanded Big Apple Connect to an additional 67 NYCHA developments ahead of schedule.

“This is amazing news. The [internet] is a necessity where now we have our college students that can actually get access to college applications, scholarships,” said Saunders. “We have seniors that we can teach to maneuver the internet and not get scammed, but understand how to go in.”

“These are the things that show that the mayor is moving forward with New York City housing,” she added. “And I’m an advocate of NYCHA, staying on top of them and making sure that we get what is deserved. Once you pay your rent, you should have the best quality of life.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/bigappleconnect.