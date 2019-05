Brewer makes Community Board appointments

They’re on board.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer has announced the latest round of appointments to Manhattan’s 12 Community Boards.

There are 89 new members, four of whom are youths.

“On zoning, land use, and how municipal services are delivered, Manhattan’s 12 Community Boards are at the epicenter of negotiations and decision-making to improve neighborhoods and shape their future,” said Brewer. “It’s exciting that so many New Yorkers want to volunteer their time, energy and skills to help our borough and city. I want to thank Councilmembers for their nominations and my staff for seeing this process to its successful completion.”

Upon taking office, Brewer enhanced the screening process for Community Board applicants, including an extensive written application and a series of in-person group exercises in problem-solving. There were also simulations in zoning and budget allocations meant to simulate real Community Board issues, while applicants were observed and rated for their inclusiveness and effectiveness.

“I’ve fought long and hard to change state law to allow 16-and-17-year-olds to serve on Community Boards because I’ve seen first-hand the meaningful role that young people can play in shaping policy and enhancing our neighborhoods, so it’s an honor to welcome four new youth members this year,” said Brewer.

The announcement marks the conclusion of the 2019 appointment process, which saw 651 applicants for Manhattan Community Board seats.

Following this latest round of appointments, 93 percent of all appointees now live in the district in which they are appointed.

The 320 appointments include the following for local Community Boards in Northern Manhattan:

Community Board 11

Jessica Ellio

Denilyn Arciaga

Xiomara Pedraza

Raja Flores

Isaac Scott

Andrew Padilla

Jessica Morris

Ny Whitaker

Community Board 12

Miriam James

Omar Tejada

Cindy Matos

Rosy Perez

Liliam Arias

Nobles Crawford

Carolina Charles