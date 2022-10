“Breath of fresh air”

Anne Loftus Playground reopens after $4.18 million reconstruction

By Gregg McQueen

The renovation included new featured play areas.

Spray away.

The Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park has reopened after an extensive reconstruction project, and the revamp has overhauled the playground’s centerpiece — a large spray shower area — to create a variety of spray features.

The sprawling playground, one of the largest in Northern Manhattan, is situated at the northernmost edge of the park.

A new half basketball court was also added.

The renovation also added a new half basketball court, along with new climbing and fitness equipment, safety surfacing, pavement, additional seating, plantings and security lighting.

“Our parks are vital resources to our community,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “This investment in our parks is an investment in the people of this city.”

Ydanis Rodríguez

The $4.18 million project was funded in part by current Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez during his tenure in the City Council.

City officials, local lawmakers and Community Board 12 gathered on October 13 to celebrate the reopening. Rather than hold a traditional ribbon-cutting, NYC Parks staged a countdown to turn on the playground’s spray shower as officials cheered.

The playground had been closed since August 2021 to complete the overhaul.

Inwood resident Kyla Mueller said she was eager for it to reopen so her daughter could return to using the play equipment.

Officials cheered as the new spray shower is activated.

“We’re glad that it’s back,” she said. “Kids in this neighborhood, they couldn’t wait to use it again.”

“They did a really nice job with the renovations,” Mueller said. “I’m glad that they put in a basketball hoop and other new features.”

Originally designed by the sons of Frederick Law Olmstead, the playground first opened in 1935 and later named for Anne Loftus, a former District Manager with Community Board 12.

Located at the intersection of major roads such as Broadway, Riverside Drive and Dyckman Street and near several bus and subway lines, the playground serves as a hub for many local residents, city officials said.

Rodríguez, who lives near the park, said the playground is a vital outdoor resource for families with children.

“The [new] Anne Loftus playground will provide a breath of fresh air for all of the parents and children of the neighborhood. I am proud to have worked alongside NYC Parks during my time at the Council to help make this project a reality,” he said.

State Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos called the playground “a treasure in our community.”

“We know that when we invest in parks and our community, we’re investing in our families because they’re the ones who benefit,” he remarked.

In the past, the playground was prone to flooding issues. The reconstruction improved drainage at the site to alleviate those concerns, Donoghue said.

“With all of our projects now, we’re looking at resiliency features,” she said. “We look at the potential for flooding, drainage issues. When we’re doing something like this, it’s a great opportunity to fix some of the problems.”

Donoghue said the renovations were driven by community visioning sessions and input from local residents.

“We essentially hear, ‘What is the main thing that you want?’ With this playground, it didn’t have basketball before and we weren’t originally thinking basketball [for the project], but that was something the community wanted. So, we were able to squeeze in a half-court,” she said.

“We had so many conversations with the designers about the spray features, about accessibility when there is cultural programming, particularly in the summer,” said Liz Ritter, Chair of CB12’s Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee. “To be able to make it accessible to parents in strollers, folks in chairs, this is a real gift to the community.”

“This is a real gift to the community,” said Liz Ritter, Chair of CB12’s Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee.

Ritter said CB12 has prioritized adding a sensory playground at Anne Loftus, “so this can be an accommodating and welcoming place for all children to play.”

For City Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa, who grew up in Inwood, the playground has personal meaning.

“For me, [this] is a full circle moment. I grew up on Dyckman. As a little girl, this was my backyard. And now my daughter, who is eight years old, runs around this park. She would ask me all year, “When is the park opening up?’”

“We’re excited about delivering for our community, not only what they want, but what they deserve,” she said. “In Northern Manhattan, people deserve these spaces.”