Branded by Brilliance: Héctor Xtravaganza

By Sherry Mazzocchi

You can never have enough rhinestones.

Héctor Xtravaganza had a larger-than-life personality. Bold, beautiful and wildly creative, he was Grandfather of the House of Xtravaganza and a consultant for the FX television show Pose.

Born Héctor Crespo, he arrived in New York in the 1970’s. As a homeless young man, he found a niche in the growing ballroom scene and was featured in the documentary Paris is Burning. He was a founding member of the House of Xtravaganza, one of the first Latinx houses that dominated clubs and balls in the largely African-American ballroom scene.

He passed away on December 30. The cause of death was not revealed.

Friends and family will celebrate Hector’s life on March 9 at El Museo del Barrio.

G Xtravaganza, an associate and close friend of over a decade, said the upcoming event touches on many aspects of his life. “It’s Xtravaganza, so it will be over the top,” he said.

As a Father and later Grandfather of the House of Xtravaganza, Héctor “adopted” many LGBT youth. The familial role meant he offered advice and helped with balls, costumes and life in general.

“For me, Xtravaganza is a home; not a house, it’s a home,” explained Héctor in an Aperture magazine interview in August 2018. “It gave me a platform to believe in family, whereas my biological family rejected me from the beginning. This really began to be a place where I feel like I belonged, and still belong.”

G said that when he lost his apartment, Héctor took him in.

“He was very generous,” G said. “To this day, I don’t think there is a count to how many gay sons and gay daughters he has, and nephews and nieces. He had so many, there must be about 300 plus easily—not to mention many that have passed away. I know he has kids all over the place.”

For many, the recent Oscars ceremony served as an introduction to a signature Hector Xtravaganza look. Actor and activist Billy Porter took to the red carpet with a tuxedo gown by designer Christian Siriano – an ensemble that Hector had worn years ago.

G said Héctor had a way of connecting with people that was instantaneous and genuine. He was a mentor to anyone who listened and freely offered advice derived from a wealth of experience.

Héctor had an “infinity of wisdom,” offered G, who said his great memory and natural storytelling qualities also made him an unofficial oral historian of the ballroom scene.

Héctor was a deeply creative person. Just before he passed away, he worked on window displays for Bloomingdale’s with G.

“We were so behind,” G said of the project. “It was so nice, because we would always finish our looks. Some people will finish each other sentences; we would finish our looks.”

If G saw a fabric, Héctor could envision the final garment. They worked well together.

“It was just a dream, to be honest with you,” he said. “We literally finished, and he wasn’t feeling so well and he went into the hospital.” Right after that, the work won the Platinum Award in the annual “Winning Windows” from design:retail Magazine, a design industry publication.

“There’s a bitter sweetness to that award,” he said.

Héctor also loved creating extravagant production numbers for balls. Once, for a “Face” category, all of the House members emerged from a sauna and the club filled with steam. “Everybody was wrapped in towels,” G recalled.

“I think what I will miss about him, not only from a creative standpoint, [is] there was never enough rhinestones,” said G. “You can never have too many. I’m never going to forget that. We would layer on necklaces upon necklaces and stack bracelets and glue rhinestones.”

Héctor’s generosity of spirit included an appreciation of excess. “If anything, I’m going to miss feeling normal, because with him I felt normal. I could be so over-the-top, and he got it. He was down for all of it,” G said.

“Usually, people are telling me to tone it down. He was definitively telling me not to. If anything, do it even more. It’s all about excess. I’m definitely going to miss that. He made me feel so normal with his craziness. When he was around, it was like he was validating in the sense that he approved,” G said. “I’m going to miss that.”

For more on the celebration of the life of Héctor Xtravaganza on Sat., March 9th at 12:30 p.m., please visit elmuseo.org.