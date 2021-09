Brain Boost

New implant study focuses on enabling movement

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Blood vessels are busy, noisy places.

A new device, a combination stent and electrode, is at the center of a new $2.9 million study at Mount Sinai Health System focused on enabling severely paralyzed individuals perform basic tasks independently – and making their blood vessels much busier.

“This will be an historic clinical trial that has the potential to change what is possible for people living with severe paralysis,” said Dr. David Putrino, Director of Rehabilitation Innovation for Mount Sinai, who, together with his team, is undertaking the study.

Developed by Synchron, Inc., the Stentrode device is a small Brain-Computer Interface [BCI] that is implanted through blood vessels in the brain. Specifically, it is implanted through the jugular vein into an area near the primary motor cortex, a part of the brain that produces movement commands.

While people with paralysis cannot move affected limbs, they can still produce brain signals in the motor cortex and generate command functions.

The Stentrode picks up the brain signals, and transmits them to a small unit placed in the chest. That device is connected to an external receiver that converts the brain signals into commands. Those commands are sent wirelessly to a computer, allowing individuals to control it using their thoughts. Patients can be trained to use a computer with their thoughts, allowing them to communicate with others, and even perform online tasks, such as shopping, banking or text messaging.

Two patients in an earlier Australian study demonstrated the ability to control texting and typing with thought using the Stentrode device.

Putrino is a physical therapist and clinician with a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from The University of Western Australia. He later moved to the United States to study computational neuroscience at Harvard Medical School, MIT, and NYU.

He met the founder of Synchron, Dr. Thomas Oxley, back in 2013. “I was really excited about his technology because he was taking an entirely different and new approach to [Brain-Computer Interface] technology,” he said, noting that the new approach was “a very disruptive idea.”

Putrino explained that brain implants are typically implemented with very invasive surgery. “You need to open the skull, and implant electrodes directly into the brain. All of these things cause damage,” he said. “There’s typically a shelf life on how long these electrodes can stay in the brain because they lose their efficacy and they need to be taken out.”

Instead, Oxley came up with the idea of putting a stent in a blood vessel close enough to a brain region to make meaningful recordings that could, in turn, control an external device.

The idea seemed “crazy” back in 2013 and at the time, Putrino didn’t think it would work.

“Recording from the brain is really difficult,” he said. Neurophysiologists devised specialized electrodes optimized for brain recordings. But they have to be directly implanted into the brain, behind the skull.

“Tom’s idea that you could bypass all of that and go straight into the blood vessel was just turning the whole field of neurophysiology on its head,” Putrino said. “This is just such a wonderful example of the whole field going in one direction and one really clever innovator going in the complete other direction—and having a huge success.”

The Stentrode device is inserted into a blood vessel nestled in the cerebral cortex, close to the primary motor cortex. That area of the brain produces a movement signal. “If you want to move your foot, that area of the brain sends a message down to your foot and says, ‘Move,’” he said.

The “move” message is sent through neurons, but blood vessels are also involved. The Stentrode, sitting in the blood vessel right next to the primary motor cortex, eventually heals into the blood vessel wall. “Once it’s there, the electrodes are actually good enough to pick up on the electrical activity that the neurons in the motor cortex are producing,” said Putrino.

He compared it to putting an antenna into a blood vessel, sensitive enough to hear neurons that can transmit it to a pacemaker-like device into the chest.

The idea may be simple, but the engineering involved was daunting. Blood vessels are noisy places, said Putrino. “An electrode is a lot like a microphone, so if you are trying to record something that is really, really faint, like electrical activity from a neuron, you also get noise carried over from the heartbeat.”

It took Oxley and his team at Synchron about a decade to solve the engineering problem. Oxley is also now a neurointerventionist at Mount Sinai. When Putrino saw his latest research, he got very excited.

“I had actually stopped doing brain computer interface research because I got very frustrated by how much the field was geared toward solving an engineering problem versus solving a patient problem,” he said. “My job is to accelerate technologies that I think can dramatically improve a patient’s life.”

But most previous Brain-Computer Interface tech never made it out of the lab. “No one was designing the technology with the patient involved. They were saying, ‘You know we’ll get to that in 20 or 30 years.’”

Putrino expects that with this new technology, patients will be able to independently perform digital functions within a few months of implantation. He said patients in earlier studies attained 96 percent accuracy rates.

“If you think about only making a mistake four percent of the time while typing, that is a very high level of success,” he said.

The $2.9 million grant is part of a larger $10 million study, which is led by Carnegie Mellon. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center will also study the Stentrode device. The project is funded by the National Institutes of Health Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative.

