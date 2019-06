Bragg announces campaign for Manhattan DA

Deal him in for DA.

Alvin Bragg, a former New York State Chief Deputy Attorney General, has announced his candidacy for Manhattan District Attorney.

A Harlem native, Bragg will challenge incumbent Cy Vance in the Democratic primary in 2021 — two years away.

Vance, who was first sworn in on January 2010, ran unopposed during the last general election in 2017.

“I’m running because far too often, we have two standards of justice — one for the rich and powerful and connected and another for everyone else,” said Bragg in a video announcement. “We must follow the facts wherever they lead, regardless of how influential the person under investigation is. And, equally as important, we must reverse the effects of mass incarceration and end prosecutions that do not make us safer.”

“I’m a proud son of Harlem, a husband and father raising two kids here and someone who’s spent the better part of two decades in the courtroom standing up to the powerful and demanding justice,” he added. “As D.A., I’ll work from day one to make the office the progressive leader it should be on criminal justice reform.”

Bragg said he would reject corporate contributions, money from lobbyists and donations from any attorney whose practice takes them to the District Attorney’s Office.

Currently, Bragg is a professor at New York Law School and Co-Chair of its Racial Justice Project. Prior to that, he served in the Attorney General’s Office, where he oversaw some of the office’s high profile cases, including challenging the Trump administration over the Census for its inclusion of a citizenship question and suing Harvey Weinstein and his company for his mistreatment of female employees.

Previously, Bragg was the Executive Deputy Attorney General for Social Justice where he reviewed police-involved killings. He also served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

In his campaign announcement, Bragg said he intended to make the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office a national leader on reversing mass incarceration.

“I’ll create a civil rights unit to handle investigations of police misconduct, overhaul the sex crimes unit to get justice for victims, and work to bring new funding and focus to reentry programs,” he said. “Everything I do will be about ensuring one standard of justice for all of us who call Manhattan home.”

Vance campaign spokesperson Anna Durrett responded with a statement that touted the incumbent’s record.

“From ending the criminal prosecution of tens of thousands of low-level offenses and successfully reducing gang and gun violence, to building Manhattan’s Family Justice Center for victims of domestic violence and investing hundreds of millions of financial crime forfeiture dollars into Manhattan communities to strengthen families and prevent crime,” wrote Durrett, “DA Vance is continuing his work to reduce crime to historic lows, while also moving our criminal justice system forward.”