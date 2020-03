Box of Bounty

FreshDirect partners with BPs for food drive

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

Fresh grains and fruit.

Milk and vegetables.

A unique kind of outdoor market, this collection of produce, grains and beverages was packed into hundreds of neatly packed brown cardboard boxes.

No special membership or money was required for access to this bounty on Nagle Avenue.

Just little more than the ability to carry away the box.

Online grocer FreshDirect partnered with all five Borough Presidents for a citywide food initiative to assist families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The effort launched on Tuesday at Dyckman Houses in Inwood, where boxes were distributed to 400 residents.

During “Operation 5-Borough Food Drive,” FreshDirect will provide thousands of grocery boxes each weekday to public housing sites around the city.

Each box, offered free of charge, includes rice, beans, pasta, cereal, milk, vegetables, fruit, and other items.

Most of the items in the box are shelf-stable and are intended to provide relief to families who lack immediate access to food.

“As a food company during these trying times, we consider it our duty to do everything in our power to help those who don’t have access to fresh, healthy meals every day,” said FreshDirect Chief Executive Officer David McInerney. “Our incredible team of food preparation and delivery personnel has stepped up in an extraordinary way, taking on this crucial mission to support our community and our city.”

As volunteers worked among the stacks, some residents hoisted the goods on their shoulder and others nestled the boxes in shopping carts before rolling back into the housing complex.

Nearly everyone wore a protective face mask and gloves.

Borough President Gale Brewer was joined at Dyckman Houses by McInerney, Dyckman Houses Tenant Association President Nathaniel Greene, Community Board 12 Chair Eleazar Bueno, and Deputy Manhattan Borough President Aldrin Bonilla.

“Today, I started helping distribute 4,000 lbs. of free food each weekday,” said Brewer. “My office is coordinating distribution of the 10-lb. boxes at a rolling list of different NYCHA developments in Manhattan.”

Grocery packages will be delivered by FreshDirect vehicles to locations designated by each of the Borough Presidents and their offices. There will be two drop-off locations: one location will receive deliveries Monday and Tuesday, the second, Wednesday through Friday.

The community outreach will be managed by the Borough Presidents’ offices.

The boxes are being provided free of charge by FreshDirect and other partners including Boar’s Head and Nestlé Waters. Nestlé is donating 80,000 gallons of spring water.

“This partnership is an example of the positive impact corporate responsibility can have during a major public health crisis,” noted Brewer. “We can help those most vulnerable.”

For more, please visit freshdirect.com/fooddrive.