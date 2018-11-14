Top Stories

Bowl of Benefits
Tazón de beneficios

Bowl of Benefits

Recipe: Bell Pepper Bowls

A bounty of good eats.

The holidays and the dining feasts will soon commence in earnest. Here is a recipe that incorporates a seasonal staple – turkey – and partners it with fresh vegetables, brown rice and savory spices to bring new flavors to any culinary gathering. The bell peppers are rich in Vitamin A and C and the turkey (the ground version of which can be replaced with shredded leftovers) is an excellent source of protein, potassium and zinc.

Dig in.

INGREDIENTS

  • 5 medium bell peppers (any color)
  • 1 pound 93% lean ground turkey
  • 1 small red onion, chopped
  • 4-5 whole carrots, peeled
  • 1 clove garlic, finely diced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Pinch of ground cumin
  • 1 cup uncooked brown rice
  • 3 cups tomato sauce (no salt added), divided
  • ¼ cup part-skim mozzarella cheese

Go for garlic.

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. 1 bell pepper; makes 5 servings)

404 calories; 54 grams carbohydrate; 10 grams fat; 24 grams protein; 7 grams dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.
  • Wash peppers, cut off tops, and slice in half vertically. Remove seeds from inside.
  • Grate carrots.
  • In a frying pan, brown turkey, draining excess fat, and add onions, carrots, garlic, and seasonings.
  • Heat for 5-6 minutes.
  • Cook rice according to box directions.
  • Mix rice, meat, and 2 cups sauce together.
  • Fill peppers with mixture, and pour remaining sauce on top.
  • Cover with foil and bake in oven for 20 minutes.
  • Sprinkle with cheese, and bake an additional 7 minutes.

 

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.

 

For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.

Tazón de beneficios

Receta: cuencos de pimiento

Elija su color.

Las fiestas y los festines gastronómicos pronto comenzarán en serio. Aquí hay una receta que incorpora un alimento de temporada, el pavo, y lo acompaña con verduras frescas, arroz integral y sabrosas especias para aportar nuevos sabores a cualquier reunión culinaria. Los pimientos son ricos en vitamina A y C y el pavo (cuya versión molida puede reemplazarse con sobras trituradas) es una excelente fuente de proteínas, potasio y zinc.

A empezar a comer.

INGREDIENTES

  • 5 pimientos medianos (cualquier color)
  • 1 libra 93% de pavo magro
  • 1 cebolla roja pequeña, picada
  • 4-5 zanahorias enteras, peladas
  • 1 diente de ajo, finamente picado
  • Sal y pimienta al gusto
  • Pizca de comino molido
  • 1 taza de arroz integral crudo
  • 3 tazas de salsa de tomate (sin sal agregada), divididas
  • ¼ taza de queso mozzarella parcialmente descremado

 

El arroz integral es rico en fibra.

INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL POR PORCIÓN

(aprox. 1 pimiento; hace 5 porciones)

404 calorías; 54 gramos de carbohidratos; 10 gramos de grasa; 24 gramos de proteína; 7 gramos de fibra dietética

INDICACIONES

  • Precaliente el horno a 350 ° F.
  • Lave los pimientos, corte las tapas y córtelos por la mitad verticalmente. Quite las semillas del interior.
  • Ralle las zanahorias.
  • En una sartén, dore el pavo, escurra el exceso de grasa y agregue las cebollas, las zanahorias, el ajo y los condimentos.
  • Caliente durante 5-6 minutos.
  • Cocine el arroz según las instrucciones de la caja.
  • Mezcle el arroz, la carne y dos tazas de salsa.
  • Rellene los pimientos con la mezcla y vierta la salsa restante encima.
  • Cubra con papel aluminio y hornee durante 20 minutos.
  • Espolvoree el queso y hornee durante otros 7 minutos.

 

Desde su creación en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación sobre nutrición a niños y familias en múltiples ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas que tengan en cuenta el presupuesto y que sean familiares, mientras desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo.

 

Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.

 

