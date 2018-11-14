Bowl of Benefits

Recipe: Bell Pepper Bowls

The holidays and the dining feasts will soon commence in earnest. Here is a recipe that incorporates a seasonal staple – turkey – and partners it with fresh vegetables, brown rice and savory spices to bring new flavors to any culinary gathering. The bell peppers are rich in Vitamin A and C and the turkey (the ground version of which can be replaced with shredded leftovers) is an excellent source of protein, potassium and zinc.

Dig in.

INGREDIENTS

5 medium bell peppers (any color)

1 pound 93% lean ground turkey

1 small red onion, chopped

4-5 whole carrots, peeled

1 clove garlic, finely diced

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of ground cumin

1 cup uncooked brown rice

3 cups tomato sauce (no salt added), divided

¼ cup part-skim mozzarella cheese

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. 1 bell pepper; makes 5 servings)

404 calories; 54 grams carbohydrate; 10 grams fat; 24 grams protein; 7 grams dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Wash peppers, cut off tops, and slice in half vertically. Remove seeds from inside.

Grate carrots.

In a frying pan, brown turkey, draining excess fat, and add onions, carrots, garlic, and seasonings.

Heat for 5-6 minutes.

Cook rice according to box directions.

Mix rice, meat, and 2 cups sauce together.

Fill peppers with mixture, and pour remaining sauce on top.

Cover with foil and bake in oven for 20 minutes.

Sprinkle with cheese, and bake an additional 7 minutes.

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.

For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.