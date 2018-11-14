The holidays and the dining feasts will soon commence in earnest. Here is a recipe that incorporates a seasonal staple – turkey – and partners it with fresh vegetables, brown rice and savory spices to bring new flavors to any culinary gathering. The bell peppers are rich in Vitamin A and C and the turkey (the ground version of which can be replaced with shredded leftovers) is an excellent source of protein, potassium and zinc. Dig in. INGREDIENTS NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING (approx. 1 bell pepper; makes 5 servings) 404 calories; 54 grams carbohydrate; 10 grams fat; 24 grams protein; 7 grams dietary fiber DIRECTIONS Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new. For more information, please visit brighterbites.org. Las fiestas y los festines gastronómicos pronto comenzarán en serio. Aquí hay una receta que incorpora un alimento de temporada, el pavo, y lo acompaña con verduras frescas, arroz integral y sabrosas especias para aportar nuevos sabores a cualquier reunión culinaria. Los pimientos son ricos en vitamina A y C y el pavo (cuya versión molida puede reemplazarse con sobras trituradas) es una excelente fuente de proteínas, potasio y zinc. A empezar a comer. INGREDIENTES INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL POR PORCIÓN (aprox. 1 pimiento; hace 5 porciones) 404 calorías; 54 gramos de carbohidratos; 10 gramos de grasa; 24 gramos de proteína; 7 gramos de fibra dietética INDICACIONES Desde su creación en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación sobre nutrición a niños y familias en múltiples ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas que tengan en cuenta el presupuesto y que sean familiares, mientras desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo. Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.
Bowl of Benefits
Recipe: Bell Pepper Bowls
Tazón de beneficios
Receta: cuencos de pimiento
The holidays and the dining feasts will soon commence in earnest. Here is a recipe that incorporates a seasonal staple – turkey – and partners it with fresh vegetables, brown rice and savory spices to bring new flavors to any culinary gathering. The bell peppers are rich in Vitamin A and C and the turkey (the ground version of which can be replaced with shredded leftovers) is an excellent source of protein, potassium and zinc.
Dig in.
INGREDIENTS
NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING
(approx. 1 bell pepper; makes 5 servings)
404 calories; 54 grams carbohydrate; 10 grams fat; 24 grams protein; 7 grams dietary fiber
DIRECTIONS
Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.
For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.
Las fiestas y los festines gastronómicos pronto comenzarán en serio. Aquí hay una receta que incorpora un alimento de temporada, el pavo, y lo acompaña con verduras frescas, arroz integral y sabrosas especias para aportar nuevos sabores a cualquier reunión culinaria. Los pimientos son ricos en vitamina A y C y el pavo (cuya versión molida puede reemplazarse con sobras trituradas) es una excelente fuente de proteínas, potasio y zinc.
A empezar a comer.
INGREDIENTES
INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL POR PORCIÓN
(aprox. 1 pimiento; hace 5 porciones)
404 calorías; 54 gramos de carbohidratos; 10 gramos de grasa; 24 gramos de proteína; 7 gramos de fibra dietética
INDICACIONES
Desde su creación en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación sobre nutrición a niños y familias en múltiples ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas que tengan en cuenta el presupuesto y que sean familiares, mientras desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.