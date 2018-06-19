- English
- Español
“Both she and her father cried”
A Father’s Day of fury and action
By Adriano Espaillat
Like every father I know, my children and my grandson are my greatest joy.
This past Father’s Day was a day of action, during which I, together with six of my Democratic colleagues in Congress, visited immigrant fathers who have been forcibly separated from their children at the southern border and who were currently being held at a detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
What I witnessed during my visit was truly un-American and unbelievable.
The fathers we visited were traumatized as they had been separated from their children and still did not know if their kids were safe.
Many of them struggled to talk to us through their despair.
Each of the men we visited were seeking asylum here in the United States and had crossed the border lawfully at the port of entry. Since their detainment, they have not been notified of the whereabouts of their loved ones, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) currently has no official method of tracking the individuals they detain or the children that they separate.
One young man with whom I visited had fled from Honduras with his family including his young daughter, a young girl of about 4 or 5 years old. He was traveling with her birth certificate just in case they were questioned along the journey. Once they reached the U.S. border, Border Patrol agents were verbally abusive to him both before and after they took his child away. They repeatedly claimed his daughter was not his child. They forcibly dragged her from his arms. As she struggled to maintain her grip to his arms, both she and her father cried. After some time detained in Texas, he was sent to the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility. DHS has yet to provide him with any updates regarding his daughter or her well-being. Based on information he has received from another relative, he believes his daughter is now in Michigan.
But he is not sure.
And he still has not spoken to her.
Shame on President Trump and his administration.
Such heartbreak and despair would be unbearable for any of us, let alone those who know firsthand what it means to seek – and find – a new life of opportunity in this country.
America has long been a nation of immigrants.
Having come to this country with my own family at the age of 9, as an immigrant and as a father, I am deeply concerned by President Trump’s barbaric and hateful ‘zero tolerance’ policy that separates immigrant families when they cross the U.S. – Mexico border, including more than 2,700 children who have been split from their parents since October 1, 2017 through May 31, 2018.
Etched into the Statue of Liberty, a symbol of our nation is the statement, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
It is a testament to an American ideal that has ensured our country’s standing as a beacon of hope, liberty and freedom.
I cannot truly put into words how deeply troubled I have felt since my visit this weekend.
The Trump Administration and Republicans have continued to perpetrate their evil act against immigrants in America, attacking our families, separating our children, and detaining our mothers and fathers.
We must be strong and continue to stand united as an affront to such injustice and inhumanity. Family separation is not the law, and the Trump administration could easily reverse this policy today.
I co-sponsored the Keep Families Together Act, which promotes family unity and prohibits DHS from separating children from their parents, except in extraordinary circumstances.
No matter your political affiliation or opinion about immigration policy, we can all agree that families must remain intact and our efforts should protect children, and not purposely harm them.
This isn’t about politics, it’s about decency and humanity.
Rep. Adriano Espaillat was first elected to Congress in 2016. His Congressional District includes Harlem, East Harlem, northern Manhattan and the northwest Bronx. For more information, please visit espaillat.house.gov.
“Tanto ella como su padre lloraron”
Un día del padre de furia y acción
Por Adriano Espaillat
Como todos los padres que conozco, mis hijos y mi nieto son mi mayor alegría.
Este pasado Día del Padre fue un día de acción, durante el cual, junto con seis de mis colegas demócratas en el Congreso, visité a padres inmigrantes que fueron separados por la fuerza de sus hijos en la frontera sur y que actualmente están retenidos en un centro de detención en Elizabeth, Nueva Jersey.
Lo que presencié durante mi visita fue verdaderamente antiestadounidense e increíble.
Los padres que visitamos estaban traumatizados porque habían sido separados de sus hijos y aún no sabían si sus hijos estaban a salvo.
Muchos de ellos lucharon por hablarnos durante su desesperación.
Cada uno de los hombres que visitamos buscaba asilo aquí en los Estados Unidos y habían cruzado la frontera legalmente en el puerto de entrada. Desde su detención, no han sido notificados del paradero de sus seres queridos, ya que el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS, por sus siglas en inglés) actualmente no tiene un método oficial para rastrear a las personas que detiene o a los niños que separa.
Un joven a quien visité huyó de Honduras con su familia, incluida su hija pequeña, una niña de unos 4 o 5 años. Viajaba con su certificado de nacimiento en caso de que fueran interrogados durante el viaje. Una vez que llegaron a la frontera con los Estados Unidos, los agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza le insultaron verbalmente antes y después de que se llevaron a su hija. Ellos afirmaron repetidamente que su hija no era suya. La arrastraron por la fuerza de sus brazos. Mientras luchaba por mantenerla en sus brazos, tanto ella como su padre lloraron. Después de un tiempo detenido en Texas, fue enviado a la Instalación de Detención bajo Contrato Elizabeth. El DHS aún tiene que proporcionarle actualizaciones sobre su hija o su bienestar. Según la información que ha recibido de otro familiar, cree que su hija ahora se encuentra en Michigan.
Pero él no está seguro.
Y todavía no ha hablado con ella.
Es una vergüenza para el presidente Trump y su administración.
Tal angustia y desesperación sería insoportable para cualquiera de nosotros, y mucho más para quienes saben de primera mano lo que significa buscar, y encontrar, una nueva vida de oportunidades en este país.
Los Estados Unidos ha sido durante mucho tiempo una nación de inmigrantes.
Al venir a este país con mi propia familia a los 9 años, como inmigrante y como padre, estoy profundamente preocupado por la bárbara y odiosa política de “cero tolerancia” del presidente Trump que separa a las familias inmigrantes cuando cruzan la frontera entre los Estados Unidos y México, incluidos más de 2,700 niños que han sido separado de sus padres desde el 1º de octubre de 2017 hasta el 31 de mayo de 2018.
Grabada en la Estatua de la Libertad, un símbolo de nuestra nación, se encuentra la afirmación: “Darme a sus rendidos, sus pobres, sus hacinadas multitudes anhelantes de respirar en libertad”.
Es un testimonio del ideal estadounidense que ha garantizado la posición de nuestro país como un faro de esperanza y libertad.
No puedo expresar con palabras cuán profundamente angustiado me siento desde mi visita este fin de semana.
La administración Trump y los republicanos han continuado perpetrando su malvado acto contra los inmigrantes en los Estados Unidos, atacando a nuestras familias, separando a nuestros hijos y deteniendo a nuestras madres y padres.
Debemos ser fuertes y seguir unidos como una afrenta a tal injusticia e inhumanidad. La separación de familias no es ley, y la administración Trump podría fácilmente revertir esta política hoy.
Co-patrociné la Ley Mantener a las Familias Unidas, que promueve la unidad familiar y prohíbe al DHS separar a los niños de sus padres, excepto en circunstancias extraordinarias.
No importa su afiliación política ni su opinión sobre la política de inmigración, todos podemos estar de acuerdo en que las familias deben permanecer intactas y nuestros esfuerzos deben proteger a los niños y no dañarlos a propósito.
No se trata de política, sino de decencia y humanidad.
El representante Adriano Espaillat fue elegido por primera vez al Congreso en 2016. Su Distrito del Congreso incluye: Harlem, East Harlem, el norte de Manhattan y el noroeste del Bronx. Para obtener más información, por favor visite espaillat.house.gov.