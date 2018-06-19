“Both she and her father cried”

A Father’s Day of fury and action

By Adriano Espaillat

Like every father I know, my children and my grandson are my greatest joy.

This past Father’s Day was a day of action, during which I, together with six of my Democratic colleagues in Congress, visited immigrant fathers who have been forcibly separated from their children at the southern border and who were currently being held at a detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

What I witnessed during my visit was truly un-American and unbelievable.

The fathers we visited were traumatized as they had been separated from their children and still did not know if their kids were safe.

Many of them struggled to talk to us through their despair.

Each of the men we visited were seeking asylum here in the United States and had crossed the border lawfully at the port of entry. Since their detainment, they have not been notified of the whereabouts of their loved ones, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) currently has no official method of tracking the individuals they detain or the children that they separate.

One young man with whom I visited had fled from Honduras with his family including his young daughter, a young girl of about 4 or 5 years old. He was traveling with her birth certificate just in case they were questioned along the journey. Once they reached the U.S. border, Border Patrol agents were verbally abusive to him both before and after they took his child away. They repeatedly claimed his daughter was not his child. They forcibly dragged her from his arms. As she struggled to maintain her grip to his arms, both she and her father cried. After some time detained in Texas, he was sent to the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility. DHS has yet to provide him with any updates regarding his daughter or her well-being. Based on information he has received from another relative, he believes his daughter is now in Michigan.

But he is not sure.

And he still has not spoken to her.

Shame on President Trump and his administration.

Such heartbreak and despair would be unbearable for any of us, let alone those who know firsthand what it means to seek – and find – a new life of opportunity in this country.

America has long been a nation of immigrants.

Having come to this country with my own family at the age of 9, as an immigrant and as a father, I am deeply concerned by President Trump’s barbaric and hateful ‘zero tolerance’ policy that separates immigrant families when they cross the U.S. – Mexico border, including more than 2,700 children who have been split from their parents since October 1, 2017 through May 31, 2018.

Etched into the Statue of Liberty, a symbol of our nation is the statement, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

It is a testament to an American ideal that has ensured our country’s standing as a beacon of hope, liberty and freedom.

I cannot truly put into words how deeply troubled I have felt since my visit this weekend.

The Trump Administration and Republicans have continued to perpetrate their evil act against immigrants in America, attacking our families, separating our children, and detaining our mothers and fathers.

We must be strong and continue to stand united as an affront to such injustice and inhumanity. Family separation is not the law, and the Trump administration could easily reverse this policy today.

I co-sponsored the Keep Families Together Act, which promotes family unity and prohibits DHS from separating children from their parents, except in extraordinary circumstances.

No matter your political affiliation or opinion about immigration policy, we can all agree that families must remain intact and our efforts should protect children, and not purposely harm them.

This isn’t about politics, it’s about decency and humanity.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat was first elected to Congress in 2016. His Congressional District includes Harlem, East Harlem, northern Manhattan and the northwest Bronx. For more information, please visit espaillat.house.gov.