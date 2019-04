Borromeo School joins Partnership network

And then there were seven.

Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York announced St. Charles Borromeo in Harlem will join Partnership Schools in September of 2019.

St. Charles Borromeo will be the Partnership’s fourth school in Harlem and its seventh in New York City.

The private Catholic school at 212 West 142nd Street serves children from pre-kindergarten through grade eight, and has a celebrated championship basketball team, the Lady Lions.

The school tweeted, “The St. Charles Community is thrilled to be joining the @Partnership_NYC network! We can’t wait to get to work improving and expanding our mission to provide excellent Catholic education to the students of Harlem.”

The announcement came Tues., April 2nd.

Partnership Schools is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit that currently oversees six other Catholic schools.

The organization focuses on historically disadvantaged communities in Harlem and the South Bronx.

“At a time when urban Catholic schools around the country are struggling, Partnership Schools have been a valued ally in stabilizing enrollment, improving achievement, and putting graduates on the path to succeed in life,” said Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York. “We’re thrilled to demonstrate our commitment to Catholic education in Harlem by deepening our connection with Partnership Schools.”

In 2013, Partnership Schools signed an 11-year contract with the Archdiocese of New York. During the past five years, Partnership Schools invested more than $70 million in its other six Catholic schools, including more than $8.75 million in St. Mark the Evangelist, a few blocks from St. Charles.

Partnership Superintendent Kathleen Porter-Magee said, “Beginning next fall, the Partnership will bring a proven model of school support to help build a sustainable and vibrant future for the St. Charles Borromeo school community. We will also bring together two historic schools—St. Mark the Evangelist and St. Charles Borromeo—to further strengthen and expand the footprint of these academically rigorous, faith-filled, and values-driven Catholic schools in Central Harlem.”

The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, located one block from the school, began as a storefront in 1888. It moved to its current location in 1904 and merged with the parish of All Saints Church in 2015. Pope John Paul II visited St. Charles in 1979.

“Our acceptance as a Partnership School reflects St. Charles School’s commitment to remain a leader for faith-based Catholic education in New York City,” said Fr. Gregory Chisholm, Pastor of St. Charles. “Our community needs a high quality, reliable academic program for our children that also is not afraid to teach a morality founded in Christian principles.”

Though the announcement said the change is official as of next fall, the school’s website has already been updated to include Partnership Schools’ logo and information.

For more information, please visit stcharlesborromeoschool.org or call 212.368.6666.