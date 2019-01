Border Books

By Sherry Mazzocchi

An uptown book store is bringing text to the frontier.

Last year, Word Up Community Bookshop collected books for young people who arrived in New York after being separated from their families at the border. Veronica Liu, founder of the all-volunteer store, selected Spanish language titles for middle school children and teens. She drew heavily on authors from Central America—where many of the children and their families had traveled from.

Since June, the bookstore has donated more than 400 books to different organizations helping refugees.

“For one round of donations, a community member donated $300 to help us pull together an order quickly, and she even drove the books to the requesting organization for us,” said Liu.

Later this month, Liu leaves for the America Bookseller Association’s (ABA) Winter Institute. Held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, it is a national book convention, and bookstores from across the U.S. will be donating books to refugees. Denise Chávez, owner of Casa Camino Real Bookstore in Las Cruces, New Mexico, originally conceived of Libros para el Viaje (Books for the Journey).

Chávez is a playwright and author of several books, including Loving Pedro Infante. Since last summer, she has distributed books to refugees through the Peace Lutheran Church, with help from the Border Servant Corps, a refugee hospitality center.

“Our commitment is to deliver books to our children, young people and adults, wherever they are housed,” Chávez told the ABA.

All types of books—both new and gently used—are welcome. The collected books will be distributed to refugees when they arrive at facilities that link them with sponsors, family and friends.

Chávez said it’s a mistake to automatically assume refugees’ reading levels are low. She, with help from Liu and a few other booksellers, have devised a set of guidelines for those who want to donate. Dual language dictionaries and grammar books that help people learn English are especially welcome. Bilingual books also allow readers to practice. Board books for babies and young children are excellent donations. Latin American classics from authors such as Gabriel García Márquez and Isabel Allende or even H.G. Wells in Spanish are great ideas. Contemporary fiction, such as the Harry Potter series or popular books from Stephen King, are compelling and keep people reading. Also recommended are books on health, well-being and self-empowerment.

Liu said if people want to purchase Spanish books for adults or children at Word Up, she would bring them to New Mexico for distribution. She noted that Word Up has not sought to promote the book drive for refugee families aggressively.

“Since we are always donating books to other organizations, programs and classes in need, we haven’t made a bigger fundraising situation of it yet. It seemed strange to make a fundraiser for books when funding was so necessary for shelter, transportation, interpretation and legal help,” she said.

But Chávez says books are necessary.

“My first-hand experience has convinced me that books matter more than ever.”

For more information, please visit wordupbooks.com or call 347.688.4456.