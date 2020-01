Books and Bonds

‎Uptown bookstore hosts Kwanzaa celebration

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

‎There was literature, and light.

Sisters Uptown Bookstore held its annual Kwanzaa celebration on Sat., Dec. 28.

The family-oriented event featured African drumming and storytelling by Atiba Wilson, a children’s craft making session, and was hosted by Priestess Nettie Paisley.

It served to mark Ujima, the third day of Kwanzaa, which honors the principle of collective work and responsibility.

Founded in 2000 by Janifer P. Wilson and Kori N. Wilson, Sisters Uptown Bookstore specializes in books from across the African diaspora. The store also serves as a community resource hub for arts, literature, and culture.

“Our motto is ‘knowledge is key,’” explain the founders on their site. “We provide an educational, emotional, spiritual, and loving environment for our diverse community where all are welcomed.”

Sisters Uptown Bookstore is located at 1942 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10032.

For more info, visit sistersuptownbookstore.com or call 212.862.3680.