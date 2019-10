Bollard Beauty

Art project unveiled at Haven Plaza

By Gregg McQueen

It’s art by your ankles.

The plain white concrete bollards that dot the perimeter of the Haven Plaza, on Haven Avenue between West 169th Street and Fort Washington Avenue, serve to prevent vehicles from turning onto the pedestrian plaza.

They are also now canvases for art-making that draw onlookers and visitors to the space, which was specifically designed as an area of recreation for patients, staff and students of the medical center, as well as community members.

Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) hosted a fall community event on Mon., Oct. 28 at the new pedestrian plaza. The afternoon served as an unveiling for the Bollard Beautification Project, commissioned by the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA).

Emely Pérez, a Washington Heights-based artist, was selected to paint images on the bollards.

Pérez opted to present delicate, colorful renderings of plants and animals native to New York.

“I wanted to focus on things found in Northern Manhattan – something you can find in Inwood, J. Hood Wright Park or Highbridge Park,” she said.

The images were inspired by the Welikia Project, which catalogs the original ecology of Manhattan, Pérez explained.

The Welikia Project, whose name refers to “my good home” in the Lenape language, examines what New York looked like before it was a city, and was originally an initiative of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).

Part of its mission statement reads: “Welikia provides the basis for all the people of New York to appreciate, conserve and re-invigorate the natural heritage of their city.”

“It’s intended to raise environmental awareness,” noted Pérez, adding that the recent worldwide attention on the environment and global warming made the presentation timely.

NoMAA Exective Director Joanna Castro said the organization received over 30 submissions from artists seeking to participate in the bollards project.

“We were looking for something that represented uptown. We wanted to have something that would stay here for an extended period of time,” she said.

She explained that NoMAA will be hosting future programming at the plaza.

“The idea is to bring different groups here, students and afterschool programs to see the art or do various activities,” said Castro. “We want it to be interactive.”

Pérez also designed coloring sheets and a children’s scavenger hunt, which can be accessed on NoMAA’s website.

At the unveiling event, Columbia staff and students and local residents enjoyed apple cider and donuts as they checked out the painted bollards.

“It’s really nice,” remarked one attendee about the art display. “It takes something dull and makes it more interesting.”

The event also drew children from the nearby Armory’s after-school track program for girls.

“We wanted to say thank you to Columbia. Our kids are at this plaza quite a bit to study and do exercises,” said Program Director Dave Crenshaw.

On September 28, about 600 people turned out to Haven Plaza for a community health and wellness fair that included tai chi classes, glucose and cholesterol screenings, smoking cessation resources, CPR classes, and opioid overdose training.

“Haven Plaza has been many years in the making. It’s really so special to be able to enjoy it,” said Dr. Lee Goldman, Dean and Chief Executive Officer of CUIMC. “We plan to have lots of events here, but we very much are committed to making this a true neighborhood resource.”

Isela Padilla, who works nearby, said she visits the plaza on a daily basis. “It’s a great place to eat lunch or get some fresh air,” she said

“It’s become really popular,” added Joanne, a medical student. “We’re in a classroom all day, so it’s a good escape.”

So far, only a few of the plaza’s 19 bollards are painted, as Pérez explained that painting has been hampered by weather. Though she did not have a specific completion date, she said she will continue working on them until temperatures become too cold.

Pérez said she has received positive feedback from visitors to the plaza, who sometimes pause to watch her work.

“They seem to like that there are decorations now. People have saidn ‘It looks so much better than plain concrete blocks,’” she stated. “Hopefully, this art will make this plaza seem more approachable, so people realize this isn’t just a Columbia thing. It’s really for everybody.”

For more information on Haven Plaza’s Bollard Beautification Project, visit www.nomaanyc.org.