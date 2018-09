Bodies on the Line

Activists rally against “public charge” revision

Story by Gregg McQueen

The Delancey 14.

Protestors gathered at the Lower East Side Tenement Museum on Delancey Street on Mon., Sept. 24th to call on the Trump administration to reverse a proposed rule revision they say is an attack on immigrant communities – and 14 of the advocates were arrested for civil disobedience after blocking traffic.

“I am risking arrest because the proposed rule by President Trump to reserve immigration for only the richest is killing the very notion of the American Dream,” wrote Anu Joshi, Immigration Policy Director at the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), on Twitter. “The dream that inspired my parents to move to this country.”

Joshi and other activists argue that if approved, the new rule will put legal immigrants at serious risk of being unable to renew their visas or become permanent residents if they apply for certain federal assistance programs.

As proposed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the rule would replace existing guidelines that define a “public charge.”

Currently, someone designated as a “public charge” is primarily dependent on a limited set of public benefits.

While only cash benefits are considered under the current rule, the new proposal would expand the definition to include Medicaid, Section 8, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and other programs.

Opponents of the proposal have said that by penalizing immigrants for using federal assistance programs such as Medicaid and subsidized housing support, it would force immigrant families to choose between using public health, food, and housing programs, and obtaining a visa or U.S. legal residency.

They also cautioned that the new regulation would affect programs for children, many of whom are U.S. citizens in mixed-status families.

“We need to stand together,” said Estela Vázquez, Executive Vice President at 1199SEIU. “We need to unite. Because one day they come after one group, the next day after another, the next day after another.”

The public can submit comments about the proposed rule change over a 60-day period, once it has been published on the Federal Register.

“Trump’s new rule will force immigrant families to make an impossible choice between legal status and the health and safety of their loved ones,” said Steven Choi, NYIC Executive Director. “We have 60 days to fight back to stop the administration or infants will go hungry, children will lose their health insurance, and immigrant families will struggle to keep a roof over their heads. Our country has always helped generations of immigrants succeed by supporting them, now is the time to speak out.”

“We’re here today to say that we must fight by submitting public comments,” added Carlyn Cowen, Chief Policy and Public Affairs Officer at the Chinese-American Planning Council. “And for those of us who can, we must show up in the streets and fight this with everything we have.”

Critics said the proposed new definition of the “public charge” rule would dramatically change the way that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reviews an immigrant’s economic situation to determine if a visa applicant is likely to depend on government assistance in the future.

“Parents should never have to choose between feeding their child, or providing them with the medical care they need, and their immigration status. These proposed changes could impact everyone from newborns to the elderly, hurting not just our immigrant communities, but their United States citizen family members as well. This is simply un-American,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “I urge us all to continue to speak out and make our voices heard. We cannot allow this administration to move forward with these changes.”

Under federal law, certain immigrant populations are exempt from public charge consideration, including refugees, asylum seekers, survivors of trafficking, and victims of domestic violence and other serious crimes.

Legal permanent residents are not subject to public charge scrutiny when they apply for citizenship. Undocumented immigrants and many other immigrant groups are already barred from using federal benefit programs.

“Unfortunately, many families have already dropped out of public benefits programs out of fear because of aggressive anti-immigrant federal policies, and more will follow when news about these proposed changes spreads across our communities,” said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

“This proposal is another attack by the Trump Administration against family-based immigration, particularly against immigrants of color,” said Hasan Shafiqullah, Attorney-in-Charge of the Immigration Law Unit at The Legal Aid Society. “If adopted, the rule will create a nationwide health crisis impacting millions, and deter families from seeking vital medical care when they need it the most. It also would affect access by lawfully present non-citizens to basic food, housing, and other forms of support for meeting critical needs. This proposal is radical and dangerous, and wholly against our values and principles as a nation founded by immigrants.”

Among those arrested with Joshi, Cowen and Vázquez was Amanda Lugg, Director of Advocacy at African Services; the protestors were released later that evening.

“Fourteen brave immigrants and allies put their bodies on the line at Delancey Street to fight back against this heinous rule. Simply put — this rule will inflict widespread suffering on our country,” said Choi in a statement. “Trump wants to force immigrant families to make an impossible choice between legal status and the safety and well-being of their loved ones. Our state and country have thrived because immigrants succeeded with support from our nation’s social, health, and housing programs. Today’s immigrant communities must be afforded the same opportunities.”

The public comment period for the proposed rule change will begin on the date of its publication in the Federal Register.



Comments can be submitted at www.federalregister.gov.



To submit remarks regarding this proposed rule, commenters must include the agency name (DHS) and the DHS Docket No. USCIS-2010-0012.



Background documents or comments received can be viewed at www.regulations.gov, referencing DHS Docket No. USCIS-2010-0012.