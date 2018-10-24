Bodega Bid

¡Atención, atención!

Lin-Manuel Miranda wants you to audition for In The Heights, the story of Usnavi, the earnest bodega owner who wants to move back to the Dominican Republic after he inherits his Abuela’s fortune, and his close-knit neighborhood crew who live and work uptown.

In a 40-second bilingual rap, Miranda announced a world-wide casting call for the new movie:

“Lights up on Washington Heights up — at the break of day, I wake up; I got all these roles someone was made to play. Necesito que representen, mi gente. Could it be you? — pues, depende”.

The digital open call lets anyone submit an iPhone video for four roles—a stylish sassy female, a smart and streetwise goofball, a starry-eyed young woman and an energetic, charismatic male rapper. All roles require singing, dancing and familiarity with Spanish.

Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) the movie version of the award-winning Broadway musical starts production in New York during the summer of 2019. The music and lyrics by Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes won numerous awards. Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, Hamilton) is cast in the leading role.

All videos must be submitted by November 7th to be considered.

For more info, please visit www.castittalent.com/In_The_Heights_Movie.