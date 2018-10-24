¡Atención, atención! Lin-Manuel Miranda wants you to audition for In The Heights, the story of Usnavi, the earnest bodega owner who wants to move back to the Dominican Republic after he inherits his Abuela’s fortune, and his close-knit neighborhood crew who live and work uptown. In a 40-second bilingual rap, Miranda announced a world-wide casting call for the new movie: “Lights up on Washington Heights up — at the break of day, I wake up; I got all these roles someone was made to play. Necesito que representen, mi gente. Could it be you? — pues, depende”. The digital open call lets anyone submit an iPhone video for four roles—a stylish sassy female, a smart and streetwise goofball, a starry-eyed young woman and an energetic, charismatic male rapper. All roles require singing, dancing and familiarity with Spanish. Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) the movie version of the award-winning Broadway musical starts production in New York during the summer of 2019. The music and lyrics by Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes won numerous awards. Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, Hamilton) is cast in the leading role. All videos must be submitted by November 7th to be considered. For more info, please visit www.castittalent.com/In_The_Heights_Movie. ¡Atención, atención! Lin-Manuel Miranda quiere que tú hagas una audición para In The Heights, la historia de Usnavi, el ferviente propietario de bodega que quiere volver a la República Dominicana después de que hereda la fortuna de su abuela, y de su equipo de vecindario muy unido que vive y trabaja en el norte del condado. En un rap bilingüe de 40 segundos, Miranda anunció una convocatoria de casting mundial para la nueva película: “Se ilumina Washington Heights al amanecer, me despierto; tengo todos estos papeles que alguien debe interpretar. Necesito que representen, mi gente. ¿Podrías ser tú? – pues, depende”. El llamado digital abierto le permite a cualquiera enviar un video de iPhone para cuatro papeles: una mujer atrevida con estilo, un tonto inteligente y astuto, una mujer joven soñadora y un rapero energético y carismático. Todos los roles requieren canto, baile y familiaridad con el español. Dirigido por Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) la versión cinematográfica del galardonado musical de Broadway comienza su producción en Nueva York durante el verano de 2019. La música y las letras de Miranda y el libro de Quiara Alegría Hudes ganaron numerosos premios. Anthony Ramos, (A Star is Born, Hamilton) lleva el papel principal. Todos los videos deben ser enviados antes del 7 de noviembre para ser considerados. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.castittalent.com/In_The_Heights_Movie.
Bodega Bid
Oferta de bodega
¡Atención, atención!
Lin-Manuel Miranda wants you to audition for In The Heights, the story of Usnavi, the earnest bodega owner who wants to move back to the Dominican Republic after he inherits his Abuela’s fortune, and his close-knit neighborhood crew who live and work uptown.
In a 40-second bilingual rap, Miranda announced a world-wide casting call for the new movie:
“Lights up on Washington Heights up — at the break of day, I wake up; I got all these roles someone was made to play. Necesito que representen, mi gente. Could it be you? — pues, depende”.
The digital open call lets anyone submit an iPhone video for four roles—a stylish sassy female, a smart and streetwise goofball, a starry-eyed young woman and an energetic, charismatic male rapper. All roles require singing, dancing and familiarity with Spanish.
Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) the movie version of the award-winning Broadway musical starts production in New York during the summer of 2019. The music and lyrics by Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes won numerous awards. Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, Hamilton) is cast in the leading role.
All videos must be submitted by November 7th to be considered.
For more info, please visit www.castittalent.com/In_The_Heights_Movie.
¡Atención, atención!
Lin-Manuel Miranda quiere que tú hagas una audición para In The Heights, la historia de Usnavi, el ferviente propietario de bodega que quiere volver a la República Dominicana después de que hereda la fortuna de su abuela, y de su equipo de vecindario muy unido que vive y trabaja en el norte del condado.
En un rap bilingüe de 40 segundos, Miranda anunció una convocatoria de casting mundial para la nueva película:
“Se ilumina Washington Heights al amanecer, me despierto; tengo todos estos papeles que alguien debe interpretar. Necesito que representen, mi gente. ¿Podrías ser tú? – pues, depende”.
El llamado digital abierto le permite a cualquiera enviar un video de iPhone para cuatro papeles: una mujer atrevida con estilo, un tonto inteligente y astuto, una mujer joven soñadora y un rapero energético y carismático. Todos los roles requieren canto, baile y familiaridad con el español.
Dirigido por Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) la versión cinematográfica del galardonado musical de Broadway comienza su producción en Nueva York durante el verano de 2019. La música y las letras de Miranda y el libro de Quiara Alegría Hudes ganaron numerosos premios. Anthony Ramos, (A Star is Born, Hamilton) lleva el papel principal.
Todos los videos deben ser enviados antes del 7 de noviembre para ser considerados.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.castittalent.com/In_The_Heights_Movie.