Bloomingdale School of Music

Summer Classes Available for All Ages and Levels of Experience

Registration Now Open

Time to tune in.

Music classes, both in virtual and in-person formats, for the summer season will soon begin at Bloomingdale School of Music (BSM). Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year. The school’s philosophy focuses on music’s power to change lives. The school offers classes for a variety of instruments and for every type of student at all skill levels, as well as virtual ensembles. To register and learn more, visit bsmny.org/classes/summer2021.

The school will be offering blended summer learning. The theory, lecture, and ensemble classes will remain virtual, and there will be options for both in-person and virtual private lessons, early childhood classes, as well as in-person week-long summer workshops. Since the onset of the pandemic, BSM has successfully conducted virtual classes, having pivoted seamlessly to nearly 90% participation in virtual classes from previously entirely in-person learning.

An early bird discount of 10% on tuition is available for those families who register now and pay in full by April 30.

“Our 2021 spring programming is meant to be accessible for all with convenience in mind for all levels and ages,” said Laura Gravino, Director of Education. “We offer classes for early childhood learners, K-12 students, and adults, in addition to opportunities for intergenerational learning and classes where no prior musical experience is necessary. Limited financial means are never a barrier at Bloomingdale; scholarships and financial aid are available during our spring semester, as they are throughout the year.”

Access to music education for all has been the school’s hallmark since its founding over 50 years ago. Bloomingdale works with its students to eliminate barriers to quality music education in an inclusive manner that translates well to an online experience with faculty. Financial aid is key in many cases as well. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families.

