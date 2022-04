Blind and disabled voters granted accessible absentee ballot

New York must create an accessible absentee ballot program for blind and disabled voters statewide.

New York must create an accessible absentee ballot program to help blind and disabled voters statewide participate in elections, according to a settlement in a lawsuit brought by disability groups against the New York State Board of Elections (NYSBOE).

The National Federation of the Blind of New York State, American Council of the Blind of New York, Inc., Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York, Disability Rights New York, and several New York voters with disabilities have settled the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) lawsuit they filed against the NYSBOE in 2020.

On April 5, a federal court approved and ordered the terms of the settlement agreement, under which NYSBOE will create a statewide program allowing blind and disabled voters to fill out a remote, accessible vote-by-mail ballot online, print it out, and mail or return it to their county board of elections.

The settlement requires NYSBOE to choose a remote accessible vote-by-mail system that allows blind people and people with print disabilities to use their own computers to read and mark a ballot, using their own screen-reader software that converts the ballot content into spoken words or into Braille displayed on a connected device.

In addition, NYSBOE must also create a statewide portal that voters can use to request an accessible absentee ballot and train each of the 58 county boards of elections on the use of the system. The county boards of elections will provide return envelopes for the ballots, just as they do for paper absentee ballots.

County boards will also be required to help voters who do not have their own printers to facilitate the printing of their ballots.

As part of the settlement, the state will also pay the plaintiffs’ attorney fees and costs of $400,000.

The winning coalition.

“DRNY is pleased that the absentee voting program is now more accessible. Through this agreement, the New York State Board of Elections has made it easier for people with print disabilities to vote with greater privacy and independence. All voters need access to vote in order to have their voice heard in their local, state, and federal elections,” said Timothy A. Clune, Executive Director, Disability Rights New York.

“This ruling affirms that the right to vote is something that all people regardless of disability status should be able to fully exercise as their civil duty. It will provide absentee voters access via an electronic platform for people with a myriad of disabilities, including but not limited to, visual, learning, and physical,” said Sharon McLennon-Wier, Executive Director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York. “This is a great step forward in making sure that New Yorkers with disabilities are able to successfully cast their votes.”

For more, please visit dralegal.org.