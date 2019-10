Blessing of the Beasts

At Inwood school, animals are right at home

By Gregg McQueen

On a recent morning, the church walls echoed with bird screeches – and even the occasional dog woof.

This was no ordinary prayer service, as the guests of honor were creatures with fur, scales, and wings.

An annual tradition, the blessing of the animals was held on October 4 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic School, located on Arden Street.

Founded in 1932, the school educates students from Pre-K through eighth grade.

The mass is held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who is venerated as the patron saint of animals and the environment.

By 9 a.m., the altar was lined with numerous cages and enclosures, and students removed animals one by one for blessings by the parish priest. There was brief excitement caused by a runaway frog on the altar, who was soon recovered and returned to his tank.

While some of the students brought pets from home, most of the creatures are denizens of the school building, which doubles as a miniature zoo.

In addition to 275 students, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs school is home to dozens of animals, including cockatoos, iguanas, rabbits, parakeets, fish, turtles, snakes, frogs, and guinea pigs.

Principal Andrew Woods, who has been at the school for 39 years, began the practice of keeping animals when he was the school’s science teacher.

“As a science teacher, I had fish, lizards, things like that. When I became principal, I decided to expand it to the whole building,” he said. “Now, it’s something the school is known for.”

The school’s hallways are lined with cages and tanks, as students have the responsibility of caring for the animals.

“We have to feed them, clean the tank, sometimes we bring them into the classroom to show the younger kids,” said eighth-grader Manuel Ramírez, who helps with the iguanas.

“It’s a lot of fun,” added classmate Alexander Marte. “These are animals you don’t see every day in New York City.”

Among the most popular members of the collection are two large cockatoos, nicknamed “Big Bird” and “Snow.”

Student Isabella Martínez helps care for the cockatoos, who enjoy eating seeds and bananas.

“It’s nice to walk around the school and see all the animals,” she said. “We’re kind of known as ‘the animal school.’”

All of the creatures have been donated to the school over the years, Woods said, sometimes unexpectedly. Woods recalled that he acquired “Big Bird” on the street during a school fire drill.

“A woman from the neighborhood came up to me, handed me the bird cage and said, ‘I’m moving. I need you to take this’ and she ran off,” he said.

The school also features a rooftop garden and greenhouse, where students grow various plants as well as tomatoes, peppers, mint, and raspberries.

Science teacher Edward Montes said maintaining the animals has its advantages for the students.

“They come to school prepared. It keeps them punctual. The have their weekly routines in caring for the animals, so they learn responsibility,” said Montes.

“It’s one of the draws for the school,” Woods remarked. “The parents really like that their kids are exposed to this.”

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs is located at 71 Arden Street, New York, NY 10040. For more information, please visit olqmnyc.org or call 212.567.3190.