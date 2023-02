Blacks, Hispanics less likely to get stroke treatment: report

A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when something blocks blood supply to part of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts.

Black and Hispanic people in the United States are less likely to get treatment for stroke complications, according to a new report from the American Heart Association (AHA).

An analysis of 20 years of data found that Black and Hispanic adults were less likely to be treated for certain complications, such as depression and muscle stiffness, after a stroke compared to their white peers.

The greatest difference in the treatment of complications among Black and Hispanic stroke survivors occurred mainly within two weeks after a stroke, the AHA said.

Despite increases in recent decades in the overall stroke survival rates in the U.S., Black and Hispanic adults still consistently fare worse in their recovery from a stroke when compared to their peers who are white. According to the study, differences in the treatment of complications immediately after a stroke may possibly explain these persistent health disparities.

“A constellation of symptoms may manifest after a stroke; however, not all complications are life-threatening events. Some complications may be more subtle and go undetected by the medical community and, as a result, people from different racial or ethnic groups may not receive equitable treatment,” said Dr. Kent Simmonds of UT Southwestern Medical Center, the lead study author. “Stroke may have a devastating impact on an individual’s quality of life, and I think we owe it to our patients to do what we can to improve their level of function and quality of life after a stroke.”

For the study, researchers used electronic medical records from 65 large health care centers across the U.S. The analysis included patients hospitalized with stroke between August 2002 and July 2022.

Among the findings:

Black stroke survivors were significantly less likely to be treated for any complications except seizure, compared to stroke survivors who were white. Black adults were 30 percent less likely to be treated for central nervous system arousal, 27 percent less likely to be treated for spasticity and 17 percent less likely to be treated for mood irregularities.

In the comparison of Hispanic vs. white stroke survivors at the 14-day mark, Hispanics survivors were 20 percent less likely to receive treatment for central nervous system arousal, 19 percent less likely to receive treatment for spasticity, and 16 percent less likely to receive treatment for mood irregularities.

“When a patient is having a seizure, the physical manifestations are often clear and demand urgent treatment. However, for other symptoms like foggy brain function or depression, health care professionals must dig a little deeper to assess for these signs or symptoms and determine if treatment is warranted. This difference between seizures and the other more subtle symptoms is the important takeaway,” Simmonds said.

The research team plans to test various intervention strategies that may help stroke survivors who are Black or Hispanic achieve a better functional recovery after their stroke, the AHA said.

“Communication moving forward is important. Many people survive their stroke, so health care professionals need to ask patients about these other subtle symptoms that may indicate additional complications, in addition to traditional risk factors such as blood glucose levels or blood pressure,” Simmonds said. “These other domains have an important impact on our patients’ post-stroke, day-to-day quality of life.”

For more information, visit www.heart.org.