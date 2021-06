“Black Wall Street Day”

By Gregg McQueen

It is estimated that nearly 300 people were killed and over 1,200 homes were destroyed in what is now known as the Tulsa Race Massacre.

On May 31 and June 1, 1921, white mobs attacked Black residents in Tulsa’s Greenwood district, a thriving business hub frequently referred to as “the Black Wall Street,” while burning homes and stores.

The event, which occurred in Oklahoma a century ago, left hundreds dead and thousands homeless.

Elected officials from New York City have announced that they will introduce resolutions at the federal and local levels to officially recognize June 1 as “Black Wall Street Day.”

At a press conference on Tues., Jun. 1st, Rep. Ritchie Torres said he will introduce a Congressional resolution to officially name June 1 as Black Wall Street Day.

“The Tulsa Race Massacre was one of the worst acts of racial violence and domestic terrorism in the history of the United States,” Torres said.

City Councilmember Vanessa Gibson said she would propose a similar resolution within the New York City Council.

“We must remember and reflect on this part of our history,” said Gibson, who called on Americans to remember the victims of the massacre. News reports at the time suppressed the true death toll and misrepresented details of the event.

“We must remember and honor their lives,” said Gibson. “They never got justice.”

Torres pointed out the destroyed Greenwood neighborhood was a symbol of Black prosperity.

“Before the massacre, Black and White Tulsans had nearly identical rates of home ownership,” he said, calling Greenwood “one of the most vibrant African American communities this country has ever seen.”

The officials chose to hold the press conference outside of Concourse Village East, as it represents the largest enclave of Black home ownership in the Bronx.

While both Torres and Gibson said that reparations should be made to victims of the massacre, Torres stressed that the federal government must do all it can to help Black Americans own their own homes.

“We have to prioritize the need to bolster black home ownership in America. That, to me, is the greatest form of reparations that we can pay, and it’s long overdue,” he said.

Community advocate Althea Stevens called for the city’s public school system to teach children about the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Many people are not even aware that this took place,” she said. “This is about reclaiming our history.”

“We owe it to our students to educate them about the totality of American history,” agreed Torres. “We should be terrified of how terrible we have been to communities of color.”