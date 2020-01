Billionaires’ Bill

Activists call on Bloomberg to back wealth tax

By Gregg McQueen

Bloomy, back the tax.

Activists descended upon Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign office in Harlem on Fri., Jan. 24th, calling him to back a wealth tax on New York State’s billionaires.

Protestors banged pots and frying pans and chanted “pay your share,” while voicing support for a legislative package currently being worked on by Democratic state lawmakers that would end tax breaks for yachts and private jets and raise up to $30 billion annually by targeting billionaires and the state’s highest earners.

The activists are part of a campaign dubbed #MakeBillionairesPay, which is comprised of members of New York Communities for Change (NYCC), Vocal NY and other groups.

Alice Nascimento, Director of Policy and Research for NYCC, said Bloomberg was the ideal person to set an example for other billionaires and called on him to back the wealth tax.

“He’s the richest man in New York and he’s running for president,” she said. “I don’t think we could have found a more emblematic target of the movement.”

Bloomberg’s $52.8 billion net worth makes him the wealthiest candidate in the race, which surpasses the $1.6 billion net worth of fellow candidate Tom Steyer.

Monies raised would be used to fund programs and services focused on state residents in need.

If Bloomberg paid a 2 percent wealth tax in New York, it would raise $3.1 billion, Nascimento noted. “That could more than pay for homeless services, which costs the city about $2 billion per year,” she said. “And he’d still be a billionaire.”

Nascimento argued that Bloomberg presided over a rise in gentrification while mayor of New York City, gave tax breaks to developers and enticed billionaires into the city.

“He presided over an idea that wealth is good,” she said.

“When Bloomberg was mayor, his wealth increased,” added activist Charles Khan. “He wanted to create a city that was a paradise for billionaires, and he did that. But he did that at our expense.”

“If he wants to be a leader in this country, he should start by being a leader amongst his peers and support paying more taxes so that everyone can survive,” Khan added. “People like him can afford to pay more and they need to pay more.”

During the last presidential debate in Iowa on January 14, Bloomberg spoke on The Colbert Show and argued against the wealth tax.

“The wealth tax just doesn’t work,” he said then. “It’s been tried elsewhere.”

Félix Guzmán of Vocal NY said that a wealth tax could be used to address the homelessness crisis in the city.

“If we went ahead and called upon these billionaires to pay these taxes, we can help end homelessness,” he said. “It’s a huge problem. Once you become homeless, it’s hard to get out.”

Activists noted that other Democratic presidential candidates such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have expressed support for a wealth tax.

Warren has proposed a tax of 2 percent on every net worth dollar above $50 million.

Bloomberg opened his Harlem office at 69 East 125th Street earlier this month.

The activists also brought Bloomberg a cake, inscribed with the message “Time to #MakeBillionairesPay ‒ Especially you, Mike!”

Neither Bloomberg nor any campaign staffers were present during the event.

Some residents said they harbored resentment of Bloomberg for overseeing the rise of stop and frisk policing in the city during his tenure as mayor.

“Stop and frisk preyed upon our community,” charged Skip Roseboro of NYCC.

“The rest of the country might not know Mike Bloomberg, but we do,” Roseboro said. “He was not a good mayor for us and it’s just strange that he’s trying to convince the country otherwise.”

Rosemary Stephenson said she was facing eviction from her apartment and was inspired to join the protest due to her struggles to pay rent.

“Every voice counts, and people are suffering like myself. We need to stand up and be counted,” she said.

Stephenson remarked that Bloomberg was wealthy enough that he would barely be affected by a tax on billionaires.

“He won’t feel it, he’s got enough,” she said. “He should spread it around.”