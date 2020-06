Bill seeks more street space for outdoor dining

By Gregg McQueen

As New York City restaurants and bars await the opportunity to resume onsite dining amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council is seeking to let them use specially designated outdoor space to serve customers.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Brooklyn Councilmember Antonio Reynoso introduced a bill on Thurs., May 28th that would mandate the city open up spaces throughout the city for dining.

The legislation requires the Department of Transportation (DOT) to identify spaces such as sidewalks, streets and plazas that can be safely used for outdoor dining. It also tasks the city’s Health Department with establishing a cleaning and safety protocol that must be followed by eateries using the outdoor spaces.

During a virtual press conference on Thursday, Johnson said the pandemic had taken a toll on restaurants and bars, which will face additional challenges in fully reopening because people cannot be packed tightly together.

“The reopening is going to be hard as well because social distancing will still be paramount,” he said.

Once spaces are identified by DOT, businesses would then be able to apply for permits to use the designated outdoor dining spaces, Johnson said.

The legislation would create a streamlined permitting process that it designed to help all eateries and is considered separate from the city’s current sidewalk café license, he said.

“It can be time consuming and expensive to get a sidewalk café license ‒ this will make it easier,” remarked Johnson.

The permits would expire on October 31 or whenever social distancing measures are no longer required in New York.

“We could reimagine the streetscape to take care of all types of businesses,” Reynoso said.

Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of NYC Hospitality Alliance, said the hospitality industry “has been devastated” by COVID-19 and New York City’s economy “will never fully recover unless restaurants and bars are at the core of that recovery.”

Rigie said that eateries will be unable to operate at full indoor capacity once the city reopens, meaning they will not be generating 100 percent of their revenue. Outdoor operations will be needed to offset losses from limited indoor occupancy, he said.

“We have to be creative,” Rigie said. “If you have places with a high density of restaurants, it might make sense to just close down the whole street.”

Melba Wilson, owner of Melba’s Restaurant in Harlem, remarked that the closure of eateries has been harmful to neighborhoods.

“When restaurants can’t reopen, communities can’t reopen,” she said. “When a restaurant dies, it’s a domino effect. It affects employees, suppliers, delivery people. “This legislation will help bring back jobs.”

While noting that phases of reopening New York are ultimately determined by Governor Cuomo, Johnson vowed to expedite the legislation for a Council vote and hoped to have something done in a matter of weeks.

“We should look to other cities that have done this successfully,” Johnson said.

In lauding the Council bill, restaurant owners at the Zoom press conference said that time was of the essence to enact outdoor dining measures as businesses are suffering during the pandemic.

“Many restaurants going out of business ‒ a lot of them are already gone,” said William Padilla, owner of Mamajuana Café in the Bronx . He said that small businesses would continue to struggle even after the resumption of onsite dining.

“We have a slippery slope ahead. Restaurants operate on a small margin of profit,” he stated.

Reynoso explained that restaurant owners have appealed to the Council for legislative solutions that will help them deal with the challenges of indoor seating.

“They’re concerned about the limited number of space they have indoors, and whether it makes sense for them to allow 10, 15 or 20 percent of capacity and have that [sustain them] for operating, paying the rent,” he added.

Since mid-March, New York City eateries have been permitted to conduct takeout or delivery service only.

Jeffrey García, President of the New York State Latino Restaurants, Bars & Lounges Association, noted out that some restaurants have opted to remain shuttered during the pandemic because they make so little money from delivery orders.

“A lot of restaurants are closed because they feel it’s not worth being open,” he said.

“Our members are excited about this [bill],” García said. “Many neighborhoods can benefit from outdoor dining. When this is all over, maybe it’s something they explore and try to keep for years to come.”

“A think it’s a great look to have people see the city coming back, see people going out,” said Padilla said of the outdoor dining plan.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer pointed out that architecture firm Rockwell Group has created a series of sketches of what safe outdoor dining could look like in New York City.

“There’s a lot of great thinking out there. We just need to do it,” she said.

“This a great piece of legislation,” Brewer added. “We need the mayor to act swiftly on this issue.”

On Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio stressed that restaurants would not be a part of the first phase of the city’s reopening but acknowledged that the outdoor dining areas could be a viable answer.

“I’m very, very cognizant that the outdoor approach may be the solution or a major solution at least… I think we’re going to find a way on outdoor dining. We’re talking to the state about it right now,” de Blasio said during his weekly appearance on WNYC Radio.

“I can guarantee you that we’re right now with the state trying to sort out the outdoor dining issue,” he said. “And as soon as we do, we will set a timeline and I’d like it to be as fast a timeline as we believe is safe.”