Bilked by Berkeley?

For-profit college sued for deceptive practices

Story by Gregg McQueen

A school specializing in hard sales – and deep debt.

Filing suit in State Supreme Court, the city’s Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) has charged Berkeley College with engaging in aggressive recruitment and debt collection practices that deceived students.

It specifically accused Berkeley College of “voracious greed,” while targeting low-income students, many of whom are students of color and first-generation college students.

A for-profit college with about 3,500 students in New York City, Berkeley’s practices violated the Consumer Protection Law and local debt collection laws, according to the lawsuit.

At a press conference on October 19, DCA Commissioner Lorelei Salas said the college tricked students into taking out loans and deceived them about financial aid.

Salas explained that one student was told by a recruiter that she qualified for a Berkeley scholarship that would cover practically all of her part-time tuition, but the student discovered a year later that she had actually borrowed over $13,000 in federal loans.

“Her so-called scholarship has only amounted to a little more than $1,100 per term,” Salas said. “She learned that the forms Berkeley had her sign were actually federal student loan paperwork.”

Salas said the college would steer students into “payment plans” that were in reality loans directly from Berkeley, and blocked them from paying tuition any other way.

The college also misled students about its graduation rate, transfer of credits, and employment prospects, the lawsuit said.

“For example, one recruiter told an undercover DCA investigator that ‘96 percent of our students graduate and are employed once they graduate,’ when in reality Berkeley’s graduation rate is only 29 percent,” Salas remarked.

Berkeley has campuses in midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains, as well as several locations in New Jersey. The college has an average tuition of nearly $13,000 per semester.

The lawsuit is the result of a two-year investigation by DCA that includes dozens of interviews with current and former students, undercover operations, and the review of thousands of pages of documents.

Berkeley also violated collection laws by concealing its identity from former students when collecting debt, and attempting to collect debt that students did not owe, according to Salas.

She said the city hoped to earn restitution for defrauded students.

There are about 25 students involved with the lawsuit. “We are hoping more people will come forward,” Salas said.

In a statement, Berkeley College refuted DCA’s claims and said the agency refused to discuss the allegations with the school.

“Berkeley College vigorously denies the allegations contained in the DCA’s lawsuit and denies that it has done anything to violate the New York City Consumer Protection Law,” the statement read. Berkeley College will vigorously defend the College against the DCA’s accusations. “Berkeley College repeatedly sought the opportunity to review any allegations with the DCA. However, DCA officials denied requests to discuss the claims before they pursued this action.”

Salas referenced a study, conducted by The Century Foundation, a progressive policy organization “that seeks to foster opportunity, reduce inequality, and promote security at home and abroad.” The group’s study indicated that 98 percent of student complaints regarding unlawful activity by colleges were directed against for-profit institutions.

“The culture of for-profit schools is very alarming,” she remarked.

“With President Trump and Secretary DeVos ending federal investigations into for-profit college abuses, investigations like DCA’s are more critical than ever,” said Yan Cao, a fellow at The Century Foundation. “We commend DCA for looking behind the slick marketing of Berkeley College and uncovering the truth — that deceptive advertising, hidden costs, and unauthorized student loan debts were all part of its business model.”

Salas urged consumers to use caution while signing paperwork related to for-profit college enrollment or financial aid.

“It’s also very important that people don’t sign anything they don’t understand,” she said. “They’re signing contracts on the spot. We tell students, take your time, take it home. Don’t fall for these practices.”

Consumers who believe they have experienced wrongdoing by Berkeley College should contact the Department of Consumer Affairs by calling 311, or by filing a complaint at nyc.gov/dca.