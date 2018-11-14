What a nice way to meet Yolanda Vega. Robert Bailey, 67, always played the same numbers – for a quarter of a century. On Oct. 27, his numbers finally came in, winning him a cool $343.8 million, the largest jackpot in New York Lottery history. The winning Powerball numbers were 8-12-13-19-27 Powerball 4. “A family member gave me the numbers over twenty-five years ago and I faithfully play them,” Bailey said. A retired federal government employee, Bailey bought the winning ticket at the West Harlem Deli on Fifth Avenue. “I buy my tickets at three of four different stores. It was raining that day so I went into the deli to get out the rain and bought my ticket there.” He was shocked after checking the numbers online. “I said to myself, ‘These look like my numbers.’ I tried to remain calm and sat down to watch some shows I had on my DVR. I didn’t sleep the rest of the night.” Bailey called his winnings “a good life changer.” He chose to take the lump sum payment, which is $198,086,518. He was presented with an after-tax check totaling $125,396,690 by Yolanda Vega of the New York Lottery at the Resorts World Casino on Wed., Nov. 14. “I plan to do the right thing with my money,” Bailey said. “[I will] take care of it for the next generation in my family.” He was quick to add, “Yes, I will continue playing my numbers until this train runs out!” Qué linda manera de conocer a Yolanda Vega. Robert Bailey, de 67 años, siempre jugó los mismos números, durante un cuarto de siglo. El 27 de octubre, finalmente salieron sus números, ganándole $343.8 millones de dólares, el premio mayor más grande en la historia de la Lotería de Nueva York. Los números ganadores de Powerball fueron 8-12-13-19-27 Powerball 4. “Un miembro de la familia me dio los números hace más de veinticinco años y los juego fielmente”, dijo Bailey. Bailey, un empleado jubilado del gobierno federal, compró el boleto ganador en el West Harlem Deli en la Quinta avenida. “Compro mis boletos en tres de cuatro tiendas diferentes. Estaba lloviendo ese día, así que entré al deli para resguardarme de la lluvia y compré mi boleto ahí”. Se sorprendió después de revisar los números en línea. “Me dije a mí mismo: estos se parecen a mis números. Traté de mantener la calma y me senté para ver algunos programas que tenía en mi DVR. No dormí el resto de la noche”. Bailey llamó a sus ganancias “un buen cambio de vida”. Eligió tomar el pago de la suma global, de $198,086,518 dólares. Recibió un cheque después de impuestos por un total de $125,396,690 dólares de Yolanda Vega de la Lotería de Nueva York en el Resorts World Casino el miércoles 14 de noviembre. “Planeo hacer lo correcto con mi dinero”, dijo Bailey. “[Voy a] cuidar a la próxima generación de mi familia “. Se apresuró a añadir: “¡Sí, continuaré jugando mis números hasta que este tren se agote!”
Big win for Bailey
Gran victoria para Bailey
What a nice way to meet Yolanda Vega.
Robert Bailey, 67, always played the same numbers – for a quarter of a century.
On Oct. 27, his numbers finally came in, winning him a cool $343.8 million, the largest jackpot in New York Lottery history.
The winning Powerball numbers were 8-12-13-19-27 Powerball 4.
“A family member gave me the numbers over twenty-five years ago and I faithfully play them,” Bailey said.
A retired federal government employee, Bailey bought the winning ticket at the West Harlem Deli on Fifth Avenue. “I buy my tickets at three of four different stores. It was raining that day so I went into the deli to get out the rain and bought my ticket there.”
He was shocked after checking the numbers online. “I said to myself, ‘These look like my numbers.’ I tried to remain calm and sat down to watch some shows I had on my DVR. I didn’t sleep the rest of the night.”
Bailey called his winnings “a good life changer.” He chose to take the lump sum payment, which is $198,086,518. He was presented with an after-tax check totaling $125,396,690 by Yolanda Vega of the New York Lottery at the Resorts World Casino on Wed., Nov. 14.
“I plan to do the right thing with my money,” Bailey said. “[I will] take care of it for the next generation in my family.”
He was quick to add, “Yes, I will continue playing my numbers until this train runs out!”
Qué linda manera de conocer a Yolanda Vega.
Robert Bailey, de 67 años, siempre jugó los mismos números, durante un cuarto de siglo.
El 27 de octubre, finalmente salieron sus números, ganándole $343.8 millones de dólares, el premio mayor más grande en la historia de la Lotería de Nueva York.
Los números ganadores de Powerball fueron 8-12-13-19-27 Powerball 4.
“Un miembro de la familia me dio los números hace más de veinticinco años y los juego fielmente”, dijo Bailey.
Bailey, un empleado jubilado del gobierno federal, compró el boleto ganador en el West Harlem Deli en la Quinta avenida. “Compro mis boletos en tres de cuatro tiendas diferentes. Estaba lloviendo ese día, así que entré al deli para resguardarme de la lluvia y compré mi boleto ahí”.
Se sorprendió después de revisar los números en línea. “Me dije a mí mismo: estos se parecen a mis números. Traté de mantener la calma y me senté para ver algunos programas que tenía en mi DVR. No dormí el resto de la noche”.
Bailey llamó a sus ganancias “un buen cambio de vida”. Eligió tomar el pago de la suma global, de $198,086,518 dólares. Recibió un cheque después de impuestos por un total de $125,396,690 dólares de Yolanda Vega de la Lotería de Nueva York en el Resorts World Casino el miércoles 14 de noviembre.
“Planeo hacer lo correcto con mi dinero”, dijo Bailey. “[Voy a] cuidar a la próxima generación de mi familia “.
Se apresuró a añadir: “¡Sí, continuaré jugando mis números hasta que este tren se agote!”