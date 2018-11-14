Big win for Bailey

What a nice way to meet Yolanda Vega.

Robert Bailey, 67, always played the same numbers – for a quarter of a century.

On Oct. 27, his numbers finally came in, winning him a cool $343.8 million, the largest jackpot in New York Lottery history.

The winning Powerball numbers were 8-12-13-19-27 Powerball 4.

“A family member gave me the numbers over twenty-five years ago and I faithfully play them,” Bailey said.

A retired federal government employee, Bailey bought the winning ticket at the West Harlem Deli on Fifth Avenue. “I buy my tickets at three of four different stores. It was raining that day so I went into the deli to get out the rain and bought my ticket there.”

He was shocked after checking the numbers online. “I said to myself, ‘These look like my numbers.’ I tried to remain calm and sat down to watch some shows I had on my DVR. I didn’t sleep the rest of the night.”

Bailey called his winnings “a good life changer.” He chose to take the lump sum payment, which is $198,086,518. He was presented with an after-tax check totaling $125,396,690 by Yolanda Vega of the New York Lottery at the Resorts World Casino on Wed., Nov. 14.

“I plan to do the right thing with my money,” Bailey said. “[I will] take care of it for the next generation in my family.”

He was quick to add, “Yes, I will continue playing my numbers until this train runs out!”