Big plan, big prize
Have a vision board large enough to cover New York City?
If so, you might be in the running for a million dollars.
Though New York City is known as a town brimming with big ideas, there’s always room for one more.
Now, five local residents stand to win $200,000 each for submitting their own to The David Prize, a new $1 million initiative supporting creative ideas aimed at making New York City a better place.
Erika Boll, Executive Director of The David Prize, said that $200,000 is provided to the winners “without strings attached” and is open to individuals submitting a wide range of ideas.
“There’s no one sector we’re focusing on. It could be something related to the environment, entrepreneurship, the arts, improving public spaces,” Boll said. “We want to help individuals that want to make New York City better off for all of us, economically, socially, and otherwise.”
The award is named for David Walentas, a Brooklyn real estate developer behind the transformation of the Dumbo and Williamsburg neighborhoods. The Walentas family will contribute $1 million annually for the award.
Among the criteria — the individual applicant must be from the five boroughs, and propose an idea that can be implemented in New York City. Applicants should also be able to demonstrate that they have a need for the funding and how the grant money will help complete their vision.
“It can be simple and straightforward, but applicants should also have concrete ways to make vision happen,” Boll said.
The deadline to submit applications is December 1.
Applicants will be narrowed to a shortlist of candidates, with a winner announced in spring of 2020. An advisory panel will help select the winners.
In an interview in November, David’s son Jed Walentas said that the David Prize was intended to jumpstart an entrepreneur.
“We’re not rewarding people the way the Nobel Prize does for a lifetime of work,” said. We’re really trying to give confidence and energy and a feeling of, ‘Wow, I’m making a difference and I’m making an impact’ to people who are much earlier in their trajectories.”
Boll stressed that the prize is not intended for companies or nonprofit organizations.
“The prize is intended for an individual applicant,” she said.
The David Prize has sponsored a series of public information sessions to assist would-be applicants.
“What we’re hearing is, this type of support for individuals is not common in New York City, so it’s an important thing to accomplish,” said Boll.
“We’re really excited to double down on people that don’t have the financial capacity to make their idea a reality,” she added. “We want to hear a bold vision and specific ways to move that vision forward.”
For more information, please visit www.thedavidprize.org.
Gran plan, gran premio
¿Tiene un tablero de visión lo suficientemente grande como para cubrir la ciudad de Nueva York?
Si es así, podría estar en la carrera por un millón de dólares.
Aunque la ciudad de Nueva York es conocida como una ciudad llena de grandes ideas, siempre hay espacio para una más.
Ahora, cinco residentes locales pueden ganar $200,000 dólares cada uno por enviar el suyo al Premio David, una nueva iniciativa de $1 millón de dólares que apoya ideas creativas destinadas a hacer de la ciudad de Nueva York un lugar mejor.
Erika Boll, directora ejecutiva del Premio David, dijo que se proporcionan $200,000 dólares a los ganadores “sin condiciones” y está abierto a las personas que presenten una amplia gama de ideas.
“No hay un sector en el que nos estemos enfocando. Podría ser algo relacionado con el medio ambiente, el espíritu empresarial, las artes, mejorar los espacios públicos”, dijo Boll. “Queremos ayudar a las personas que desean mejorar la ciudad de Nueva York para todos nosotros, económica, socialmente y de otro tipo”.
El premio lleva el nombre de David Walentas, un desarrollador inmobiliario de Brooklyn detrás de la transformación de los barrios de Dumbo y Williamsburg. La familia Walentas contribuirá con $1 millón de dólares anualmente para el premio.
Entre los criterios, el solicitante individual debe ser de los cinco distritos y proponer una idea que pueda implementarse en la ciudad de Nueva York. Los solicitantes también deben poder demostrar que necesitan fondos y cómo el dinero de la subvención ayudará a completar su visión.
“Puede ser simple y directo, pero los solicitantes también deben tener formas concretas de hacer realidad la visión”, dijo Boll.
La fecha límite para enviar solicitudes es el 1 de diciembre.
Los solicitantes serán reducidos a una lista de candidatos, con un ganador anunciado en la primavera de 2020. Un panel asesor ayudará a seleccionar a los ganadores.
En una entrevista en noviembre, el hijo de David, Jed Walentas, dijo que el Premio David tuvo la intención de impulsar a emprendedores.
“No estamos premiando a las personas como lo hace el Premio Nobel por toda una vida de trabajo”, dijo. “Realmente estamos tratando de dar confianza y energía y un sentimiento de: Wow, estoy haciendo una diferencia y estoy haciendo un impacto en las personas que están mucho antes en sus trayectorias”.
Boll enfatizó que el premio no está destinado a empresas u organizaciones sin fines de lucro.
“El premio está destinado a un solicitante individual”, dijo. “Queremos escuchar una visión audaz y formas específicas para avanzar esa visión”.
El Premio David ha patrocinado una serie de sesiones de información pública para ayudar a los aspirantes a postulantes.
“Lo que estamos escuchando es que este tipo de apoyo para las personas no es común en la ciudad de Nueva York, por lo que es algo importante”, dijo Boll.
“Estamos muy emocionados de duplicar a las personas que no tienen la capacidad financiera para hacer realidad su idea”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.thedavidprize.org.