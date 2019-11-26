Big plan, big prize

Have a vision board large enough to cover New York City?

If so, you might be in the running for a million dollars.

Though New York City is known as a town brimming with big ideas, there’s always room for one more.

Now, five local residents stand to win $200,000 each for submitting their own to The David Prize, a new $1 million initiative supporting creative ideas aimed at making New York City a better place.

Erika Boll, Executive Director of The David Prize, said that $200,000 is provided to the winners “without strings attached” and is open to individuals submitting a wide range of ideas.

“There’s no one sector we’re focusing on. It could be something related to the environment, entrepreneurship, the arts, improving public spaces,” Boll said. “We want to help individuals that want to make New York City better off for all of us, economically, socially, and otherwise.”

The award is named for David Walentas, a Brooklyn real estate developer behind the transformation of the Dumbo and Williamsburg neighborhoods. The Walentas family will contribute $1 million annually for the award.

Among the criteria — the individual applicant must be from the five boroughs, and propose an idea that can be implemented in New York City. Applicants should also be able to demonstrate that they have a need for the funding and how the grant money will help complete their vision.

“It can be simple and straightforward, but applicants should also have concrete ways to make vision happen,” Boll said.

The deadline to submit applications is December 1.

Applicants will be narrowed to a shortlist of candidates, with a winner announced in spring of 2020. An advisory panel will help select the winners.

In an interview in November, David’s son Jed Walentas said that the David Prize was intended to jumpstart an entrepreneur.

“We’re not rewarding people the way the Nobel Prize does for a lifetime of work,” said. We’re really trying to give confidence and energy and a feeling of, ‘Wow, I’m making a difference and I’m making an impact’ to people who are much earlier in their trajectories.”

Boll stressed that the prize is not intended for companies or nonprofit organizations.

“The prize is intended for an individual applicant,” she said.

The David Prize has sponsored a series of public information sessions to assist would-be applicants.

“What we’re hearing is, this type of support for individuals is not common in New York City, so it’s an important thing to accomplish,” said Boll.

“We’re really excited to double down on people that don’t have the financial capacity to make their idea a reality,” she added. “We want to hear a bold vision and specific ways to move that vision forward.”



For more information, please visit www.thedavidprize.org.