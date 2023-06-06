Big and Tall

Heads up.

Up Theater Company held its annual Onward and Upward gala on Wed., May 31st.

The Annual Upstanding Person of the Year Award was bestowed upon Mike Fitelson, who served as former Editor of The Manhattan Times before leading the United Palace as its Chief Executive Officer.

In honor of his recognition, James Bosley, Founder and former Artistic Director, penned the following poem for the occasion.

ODE TO MIKE’S HEAD

Mike is tall.

Very

Very

Tall

His head is big

So Very

Very

Big.

While some have

Their heads

In the clouds

Mike’s head is

Above the clouds

He is a head

Above the Rest

He is

Ahead of the game

Because up there

Above the clouds

Mike can see

What others cannot

He sees beyond what is

He sees what is not yet

Beyond the horizon

He sees into

The Possible

So many hats

This head has worn

Hats that come with names –

Artist editor photographer founder presenter impresario

etc etc

but the hat to which this ode I dedicate

is tallest hat

of all the rest

It has to be

This is the hat called – Visionary.

James Bosley

For more, please visit www.uptheater.org.

For more, please visit www.unitedpalace.org.