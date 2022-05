Best in Class

Local teachers honored with 2022 Sloan Awards

By Gregg McQueen

The awards recognize outstanding educators.

Photo: Ayano Hisa

During the Covid-19 pandemic, New York City’s public high school teachers were challenged like never before, tasked with guiding youth through remote learning for nearly an entire school year, while helping them navigate learning loss, social isolation, and health concerns.

Recently, the Fund for the City of New York (FCNY) honored educators for their efforts in supporting and instructing students during the pandemic, naming seven teachers as winners of the 2022 Sloan Awards for Excellence in Teaching Science and Mathematics.

Founded by the Ford Foundation in 1968, FCNY partners with non-profit organizations, government agencies and individuals to foster greater equity and inclusivity within the city and beyond.

The seven recipients were honored during an awards ceremony on April 27.

FCNY presents the Sloan Awards annually to high school teachers who “achieve superb results while inspiring youth to excel in science and mathematics and pursue careers in related fields.”

Each winning teacher receives a $5,000 monetary prize, and the school’s science or mathematics department receives $2,500 to strengthen their program.

Three of the 2022 winners teach in uptown schools located in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx.

“Joy in the classroom”

Jeff Hamilton

Marble Hill School for International Studies

About 35 languages are spoken at the Marble Hill School for International Studies.

Teacher Jeff Hamilton’s idiom is universal; he teaches geometry, calculus, and algebra.

“The school is very special,” he said. “I feel like I have creative freedom about how my classes are structured. I feel supported by my administration and my colleagues.”

Awardee Jeff Hamilton.

Photo: Ayano Hisa

Many faculty members at the Marble Hill School for International Studies are former Peace Corps members, Hamilton said, giving them an appreciation for other cultures and a propensity to inspire students to bring about social change.

“Teachers have seen different parts of the world,” he said. “They help bring an international perspective.”

Each year, the school hosts an international dinner where students bring food inspired by their family’s country of origin.

“We’re very deliberate about celebrating students’ diversity,” Hamilton said.

One of the teaching practices Hamilton employs is to sit his students in random groups every day, actively fostering interaction with different classmates.

“There’s a lot of joy in our classroom,” said Hamilton.

"We call it knowledge mobility – students are responsible for encouraging each other, inspiring each other, sharing knowledge around the room," said Hamilton. "There's a lot of joy in our classroom."

Student engagement is high within the school, Hamilton said.

“Students are constantly talking about math,” he remarked. “If students have an opportunity to talk as much as possible, knowledge will be passed around.”

“Jeff’s classroom is a model in our school,” said fellow Marble Hill math teacher Jason Garofalo. “If you want to see best practices, exciting learning experiences, enthusiastic students, and creative teaching, just put your head inside the door of his classroom.”

For more, please visit www.marblehillschool.org.

Access for all

Amanda Valenti

Columbia Secondary School

Amanda Valenti has taught for nine years at Columbia Secondary School (CSS).

Photo: Ayano Hisa

About half of New York City’s public high schools do not offer physics classes.

Amanda Valenti wants to change that.

“I feel strongly about every student having access,” said Valenti, who teaches physics at Columbia Secondary School (CSS) in Harlem. “There is research indicating that taking physics before other sciences will improve their performance in the other science disciplines.”

By taking physics prior to classes such as biology and chemistry, students learn to construct mental models to explain and predict phenomena, Valenti said, which helps them in other science courses.

“Everybody has experiences from their everyday life that they can share,” said Valenti.

She acknowledged that many students are intimidated by physics.

“From day one, you need to dispel the myths that physics is only for elite people and it’s scary,” she said.

“I have to show the class that it’s not just for a select group of people.”

Students taking the Physics Regents exam have demonstrated a 96 percent pass rate.

In her nine years at Columbia Secondary School, Valenti has increased interest in physics courses, as more students have opted to take the Physics Regents exam, logging a 96 percent pass rate.

To engage students, Valenti leads several hands-on projects, allowing students to build bottle rockets, mousetrap cars, catapults and other devices.

She also emphasizes physics concepts from everyday life.

“If you’re teaching about, say, inertia, everyone can talk about what a bottle of Snapple does on the subway floor as the train starts and stops,” she said. “It’s not abstract. Everybody has experiences and examples from their everyday life that they can share.”

Valenti emphasizes physics concepts from everyday life.

A Sloan Award is the latest in a string of teaching honors for Valenti – she was also a 2020 recipient of the Big Apple Award for teaching excellence, issued annually by the Department of Education (DOE).

Valenti is an active participant on research groups and teacher panels advocating for more physics classes within the public school system.

“Students need to see that physics is not something to fear,” she said. “A lot of them are pleasantly surprised that it’s something they can do and can be successful in.”

For more, please visit www.columbiasecondary.org.

Engineering for everyone

Shanua Newton-Rodríguez

The Bronx Academy for Software Engineering

I’m a facilitator,” said Shanua Newton-Rodríguez.

Photo: Ayano Hisa

The Bronx Academy for Software Engineering (BASE) is the only public high school in the borough that provides four years of dedicated software training.

The school was founded in 2013 to prepare students for computer careers by teaching them programming languages like Java and Python, along with web design.

“A lot of the students think they’re immediately going to create video games,” said Shanua Newton-Rodríguez with a laugh. “We have to explain that software engineering is much more than that.”

“Many of them are learning things that they haven’t been exposed to before,” she added.

At BASE, students learn about design thinking, a methodology used to solve complex problems in a human-centric way by focusing on what is best for all users.

“We want students to be problem solvers in their community,” Newton-Rodríguez said. “A lot of the apps and programs that they may design, they need to test out. It needs to be something that is viable for the community and something that helps others and not just themselves.”

Newton-Rodríguez witnessed the toll that classroom closures took on high school students.

Students receive opportunities for hands-on engagement.

“Remote learning, it was difficult. They were dealing with their own problems and families getting sick,” she said. “It created a lot of self-esteem issues. High-school students are all about how they look, how they interact with others, how they sound.”

“I feel like a lot of their young adult development was taken away from them,” she stated. “We had to keep up a positive front and try to support them.”

Newton-Rodríguez, who began teaching at BASE in 2016, started a student-run IT support program and after-school cyber security curriculum at the school.

She has also helped BASE become a Career and Technical Education (CTE) high school certified by the New York State Education Department, which helped build connections to potential employers and internship partners, including Google.

For Newton-Rodríguez, the most rewarding part of teaching is when students begin to understand a difficult concept that they previously struggled with.

“It’s when they feel that sense of accomplishment, when they keep trying at something and they finally get it after they thought they couldn’t do it,” she said.

“I’m a facilitator to what they are learning,” said Newton-Rodríguez. “But when I see them take it further on their own, that is very rewarding.”

For more, please visit www.schools.nyc.gov/schools/X264.

Nominate Today

Selected teachers receive individual awards.

Photo: Ayano Hisa

Know an outstanding high school math or science teacher? To qualify, the teacher must have at least been a New York City high school math or science teacher for at least five years; must teach at least four periods a day; and demonstrate excellence in teaching and in achieving results. The winners are chosen by an independent panel of distinguished scientists, mathematicians and educators.

To learn more about the 2022 Sloan Award winners, visit bit.ly/39XT6c9.

To nominate a teacher, please visit tinyurl.com/SloanSTEM.