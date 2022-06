Benefits in a box

New app offers free healthy food to SNAP users

By Gregg McQueen

A new program will make healthy food more accessible.

A smartphone app is allowing food stamp recipients in New York City to apply their benefits to acquire healthy food, delivered for free to their homes.

Hunger Free America recently announced a partnership with Tangelo, a food benefits platform that lets customers purchase healthy food boxes using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

For every $100 spent on healthy food using the Tangelo app, families will receive an additional $30 in free healthy food.

“Over time, it really could be revolutionary,” said Hunger Free America Chief Executive Officer Joel Berg. “More people want to get food delivered to their home these days.”

“People with disabilities and seniors are more likely to be food insecure because it’s harder for them to physically go out. Many [people] live in food deserts where it’s harder to find healthy food,” Berg said. “Also, we’re in the middle of the pandemic and some people prefer not to go to the grocery store because of social distancing.”

With the Tangelo mobile app, customers can order fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy grains, plant-based proteins, meats, fish, and shelf stable items. The app will suggest grocery box options based on a user’s eating habits, food preferences, and desired budget.

There were 37 million people living in food-insecure households prior to the pandemic, according to USDA data.

Orders are delivered for free straight to a user’s home, and include recipes to help families maximize their meal planning.

Food can be purchased using SNAP EBT and EBT Cash, as well as credit or debit cards. A family of five is eligible for nearly $300 a month in free food.

The collaboration between Hunger Free America and Tangelo was formed during the pandemic, when the app-based company contacted Berg about their method for low-income residents to access produce and other healthy food online.

Tangelo Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Cooley said he was inspired by the work of Hunger Free America, which conducts research and proposes policy solutions to food insecurity issues, and works to expand the capacity of food pantries and child nutrition programs, and operates the National Hunger Hotline on behalf of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“We are honored to play our part in this historical moment which will now provide millions of low-income New Yorkers access to healthy food, affordability and nutrition education,” Cooley said of the partnership.

“Before the pandemic, there were 1 million people in New York living in homes that couldn’t afford food,” said Joel Berg (center).

The app service was officially announced on May 23 at the Bronx headquarters of Hunger Free NYC, a division of Hunger Free America.

The Bronx is the borough with the highest rate of food insecurity in New York City and among the highest in the country – more than 25 percent of residents report that they are unable to sufficiently buy food.

“Health is about access, and now residents can get healthy foods delivered right to their doors with SNAP dollars,” City Councilmember Amanda Farias said of the app. “By creating more accessible opportunities to order healthy food more people will be able to actually lead the healthy lives they desire.”

Orders are delivered for free straight to a user’s home.

Hunger Free NYC, which assists New Yorkers in signing up for SNAP and other benefit programs, has seen “a massive spike” in requests for SNAP enrollment since the pandemic started, Berg said.

“Calls to the National Hunger Hotline have tripled in that time,” he said. “What I think makes this new project so particularly impactful is that we combine helping people get the benefit with helping them use the benefit.”

The collaboration with Tangelo was formed during the pandemic.

Berg pointed out that food insecurity was a problem in New York City even before the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, there were 1 million people in New York living in homes that couldn’t afford food,” he said.

Nationwide, there were 37 million people living in food-insecure households prior to the pandemic, according to USDA data.

“Health is about access,” said Councilmember Amanda Farias.

Berg has frequently championed the use of smartphone technology to help low-income families access benefits. He authored a 2017 report for the Progressive Policy Institute that proposed the streamlining of safety-net programs into one user-friendly application that can be used on a mobile device.

Berg touted the Tangelo partnership as another step in removing barriers to fresh food for underserved Americans, and called for greater investment in door-to-door delivery initiatives.

“The federal SNAP program is a $120 billion program… Even if you were to get up to 10 percent of that spent on home delivery programs, that would be over $10 billion worth of food to help people,” Berg said. “Properly done, projects like this can revolutionize the food industry in America.”

To learn more about program or download the app, visit jointangelo.com/apply-hfa.